Nation, Current Affairs

Gang of 10 kills Jayalalithaa's security guard, seriously injures another man

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 24, 2017, 8:54 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 8:54 am IST
The incident took place at Gate No 10 of Kodanad estate after the gang forced its way into the premises early on Monday.
Om Bahadur, 51, was found hacked to death, while another person, Krishna Bahadur, sustained serious injuries after he was restrained and assaulted. (Photo: AP/ File)
Chennai: A security guard at late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate was found murdered in the wee hours on Monday.

According to reports, Om Bahadur, 51, was found hacked to death, while another person, Krishna Bahadur, sustained serious injuries after he was restrained and assaulted.

The survivor told the police that a gang of 10 people forced their way into the premises and made the attacks, said reports.

The incident took place at Gate No 10 of Kodanad estate.

More details are awaited.

