Nation, Current Affairs

CBI court convicts gangster Chhota Rajan, 3 others in fake passport case

ANI
Published Apr 24, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 3:23 pm IST
Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi and his 3 aids are out on bail.
Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. (Photo: PTI)
 Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday convicted noted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others in a fake passport case.

The court had earlier also framed charges and put on trail the three retired public service personnel, who aided the gangster.

The charges against Rajan were framed for procuring a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of these three government officials.

The four accused have been charged for alleged offences under sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security or will), 419(cheating by impersonation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 12 (offences and penalties) of the Passport Act.

Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi and his three aids are out on bail.

The arguments for the sentence would be heard on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Tags: cbi court, chhota rajan, fake passport case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

