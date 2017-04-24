12 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Raipur: At least 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on Monday killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Six other jawans were injured in the attack.

Earlier, it had been reported that seven CRPF personnel had been injured in an encounter with the rebels. Six of them are said to have been airlifted by helicopter to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh cut short his New Delhi visit and rushed to Raipur. He has called an emergency meeting.

The encounter took place around 12.25 pm between the Burkapal-Chintagufa area of the worst Maoist violence-affected district in south Bastar area of the state.

"The Naxals fired at a patrolling party of the CRPF near Burkapal village leaving six personnel injured," Special Director General (anti-Naxal operations) of Chhattisgarh Police, D M Awasthi told PTI.

The jawans are from the 74th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including an Inspector-rank officer.

Reinforcement parties from the nearest CRPF camp were also rushed in, the officer added.

Twelve personnel of the CRPF were killed in the same district early this year in a deadly Naxal ambush.