Nation, Current Affairs

Will take steps to get Aseemand's bail cancelled, says Telangana govt

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
On March 8 this year, Aseemanand and six others were acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer blast case by a court in Jaipur.
Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: AP)
 Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will take steps to get the 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast accused Swami Aseemanand's bail "cancelled", the Legislative Assembly was told today.

The MIM (Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the matter through a Point during Zero Hour in the House.

The court of the Fourth Metropolitan Sessions Judge here yesterday granted bail to Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai, a co-accused in the case.

In his reply, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said, "Whatever question raised by the member Akbaruddin Owaisi is a valid question. Definitely, an inquiry will be conducted on how he (Aseemanand) got bail. Efforts will be made to get the bail cancelled. We will ensure justice is done." 

The MIM MLA demanded that the TRS government should "pressurise" the NIA (National Investigation Agency), which is probing the case, to ensure that the bail granted to the right-wing activist, Swami Aseemanand gets cancelled.

"The cases were registered and Hindutva members were arrested after the CBI inquiry. However, Swami Aseemanand was granted bail by a court. I appeal to the government to put pressure on NIA and they should be told that whoever has got bail in the (Mecca Masjid bomb blasts case)...their bails get cancelled," Owaisi said.

Alleging that Aseemanand is a "Deshatgard" (terrorist), Owaisi said that terrorists have no religion.

"Whether it is Osama Bin Laden or Aseemanand, terrorists should be dealt with sternly. I am hopeful that the government will prevail upon and pressurise the NIA to get the bail to Aseemanand cancelled and he, along with others, is sent back to jail," the MLA said.

Swami Aseemanand, whose real name is Naba Kumar Sarkar, was arrested on November 19, 2010, from Haridwar in connection with the blast at the Mecca Masjid here on May 18, 2007, which had killed nine persons.

On March 8 this year, Aseemanand and six others were acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer blast case by a court in Jaipur.

He was then brought from Jaipur and lodged in a prison here.

Owaisi also demanded that the government should make public the Bhaskar Rao Committee Report on the Mecca Masjid blast and subsequent events.

While granting the bail, the court had asked Aseemanand not to leave Hyderabad without court's permission and remain present for the trial when required.

However, whether NIA will challenge the bail or otherwise is not known.

Tags: swami aseemanand, aimim, ajmer dargah blast, telangana govt
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli to play Dharmasala test only if 100 percent fit

Virat Kohli said he could risk aggravating the injury while fielding, but felt no discomfort while batting. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli has lost his focus, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson has continued his tirade against Virat Kohli and Team India ahead of 4th Test against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Australia need not tinker with playing XI, pressure is on India, says Steve Waugh
 

Siri helps four-year-old boy save his mother’s life

(Representational image)
 

Watch: Donald Trump pretends to drive truck at White House, makes funny faces

President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 

Fitness test on Saturday to decide Virat Kohli’s participation in Dharamsala Test

Virat Kohli, who skipped batting practice on Thursday but took some fielding drills, was seen doing batting warm-ups earlier on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Only Parliament has right to decide on pension of ex-MPs: government

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told the Lok Sabha that the issue of perks and pensions to MPs are given as per provision of the law and it is in the exclusive domain of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Children without Aadhaar will continue to get midday meals: Prakash Javdekar

Children will not be deprived of mid-day meals if they do not have Aadhaar card, government said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Air India may prepare 'no fly list' for passengers after Sena MP incident

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru roads can’t take traffic load, says Dr G Parameshwar

Traffic management had become a biggest challenge for the police department.

Bengaluru doctors support strike in Maharashtra

The IMA Karnataka has joined the issue and called for a statewide black badge protest on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham