Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: 542 forest fires in just 2 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 2:10 am IST
A fireline is a gap created in vegetation to act as a boundary in the event of a forest fire.
The rain that follows usually extinguishes such fires without causing much damage. High atmospheric temperatures and dryness or low humidity are conducive to fires starting. Some fires are set off by human intervention, such as by carelessly throwing cigarette or bidi butts or electric sparks from power lines.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)
 The rain that follows usually extinguishes such fires without causing much damage. High atmospheric temperatures and dryness or low humidity are conducive to fires starting. Some fires are set off by human intervention, such as by carelessly throwing cigarette or bidi butts or electric sparks from power lines.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Despite forest officials using firelines for the past two months, there has been no decrease in the number of forest fires in the past few months. There were as many as 383 fires on March 21, which was observed as World Forestry Day, and  159 on March 22 for a total of 542 in two days

Forest officials said the fires were natural, environmentalists questions the purpose of the government’s Haritha Haram programme to plant more trees when so many forest fires are occurring daily.

“What is the use of planting lakhs of saplings when forest fires are occurring so often,” said an environmentalist. He said that forest fires not only endanger flora and fauna but damage wildlife habitat and affect biodiversity.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (administration and IT) Munindra said, “Two months back we have started using firelines to control forest fires. We thought there would be a decline in the number of fires but it has become difficult to control the outbreak of fires."

A fireline is a gap created in vegetation to act as a boundary in the event of a forest fire. Vegetation in the gap may be burnt to prevent fires from spreading. He said many forest fires started from natural causes such as lightning. The rain that follows usually extinguishes such fires without causing much damage. High atmospheric temperatures and dryness or low humidity are conducive to fires starting. Some fires are set off by human intervention, such as by carelessly throwing cigarette or bidi butts or electric sparks from power lines.

According to data, Khammam suffered the most forest fires at 179, followed by Adilabad (124), Warangal (89), Karimnagar (53), Ranga Reddy (36), Medak (18), Mahbubnagar (18), Nizamabad (17) and Nalgonda (8).

Tags: nation, nation news, south, south news, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants bring in Imran Tahir as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Imran Tahir, who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction, is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list). (Photo: AFP)
 

Karnataka girl, an MBA student, thanks Modi for providing her education loan

The girl BB Sara, who is an MBA student, said that Modi has always worked as a helping hand when any one is in need. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Video: Bull thrusts 11-inch horn in matador's butt in shocking accident

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Anurag Thakur slams BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Contractors flout norms, go scot-free

The contractor, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd-MEIL is carrying out work related to laying a drinking water pipeline under the Rs 1,900 crore HUDCO project in the peripheral zones of the city. (Representational image)

Telangana: Menhir burial site reveals more

During excavation at the largest capstone menhir burial site, archaeologist unearthed an axe and pieces of bone from a nearby site at Nerametta.

Telangana: Equipment unused, doctors want more

The equipment that are in the laboratories are not being used as there are no reagents. Most tests recommended by government doctors have to be carried out outside. Buying more new equipment will not serve the purpose.(Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: RTC buses to park in pvt travels slot

RTC executive director, GHMC zone, A. Purushotham Naik, said the zone would get 40 Vajra buses in the first phase.(Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Serilingampally tops GHMC rank

The GHMC introduced the monthly self-assessment in January. all divisions are marked as part of Swachh Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham