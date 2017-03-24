Won't release Cauvery water to TN, says Karnataka despite SC order

A file photo of Cauvery water being released to Tamil Nadu from the KRS dam near Mandya.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has declared that there is ‘no question’ of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, despite a Supreme Court order directing it to do.

According to a report in NDTV, Karnataka's Water Resources Minister MB Patil said that it wouldn't be able to comply with the court orders.

"Where do we release 2000 cusec water from? Let me make it very clear, we have 3-4 TMC shortage to cater to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Mysuru & other towns and villages," Patil said.

Patil said it would have been a different matter if the state had the water but did not release it. "But we do not have water and there is no question of release", the minister insisted.

This is the second time in a year that Karnataka is defying the top court.

In October, the Karnataka government, backed by a state assembly resolution, refused to release water to Tamil Nadu in compliance with the Supreme Court directives to release 6000 cusecs of water for 6 days. But the state government gave in after the court rebuked the authorities and the state's lawyers advised it not to push it luck.

Karnataka is facing an acute water crisis, with its reservoirs 37 per cent short of capacity. But Tamil Nadu has a much more severe problem, with reservoirs in the state 80 per cent deficient.

Despite strong objections from senior counsel Fali Nariman, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Karnataka to continue the release of 2,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till final orders are passed in the batch of appeals challenging the award of the Cauvery River Water Tribunal.