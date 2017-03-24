Nation, Current Affairs

Won't release Cauvery water to TN, says Karnataka despite SC order

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 24, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Tamil Nadu has a much more severe problem of water shortage than Karnataka, with its reservoirs 80 per cent deficient.
A file photo of Cauvery water being released to Tamil Nadu from the KRS dam near Mandya.
 A file photo of Cauvery water being released to Tamil Nadu from the KRS dam near Mandya.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has declared that there is ‘no question’ of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, despite a Supreme Court order directing it to do.

According to a report in NDTV, Karnataka's Water Resources Minister MB Patil said that it wouldn't be able to comply with the court orders.

"Where do we release 2000 cusec water from? Let me make it very clear, we have 3-4 TMC shortage to cater to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Mysuru & other towns and villages," Patil said.

Patil said it would have been a different matter if the state had the water but did not release it. "But we do not have water and there is no question of release", the minister insisted.

This is the second time in a year that Karnataka is defying the top court.

In October, the Karnataka government, backed by a state assembly resolution, refused to release water to Tamil Nadu in compliance with the Supreme Court directives to release 6000 cusecs of water for 6 days. But the state government gave in after the court rebuked the authorities and the state's lawyers advised it not to push it luck.

Karnataka is facing an acute water crisis, with its reservoirs 37 per cent short of capacity. But Tamil Nadu has a much more severe problem, with reservoirs in the state 80 per cent deficient.

Despite strong objections from senior counsel Fali Nariman, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Karnataka to continue the release of 2,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till final orders are passed in the batch of appeals challenging the award of the Cauvery River Water Tribunal.

Tags: cauvery, supreme court, karnataka, tamil nadu, mb patil
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Release 2,000 cusecs Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: SC to Karnataka

The bench asked State of Kerala to inform in writing to Tamil Nadu in 15 days what was given in the form of an undertaking.
22 Mar 2017 3:18 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his Karnataka counterpart.

TN seeks Rs 2,480 crore from K'taka for refusing to release Cauvery water

The Supreme Court asked both the states to file a list of witnesses within a week in the case.
09 Jan 2017 11:40 AM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants bring in Imran Tahir as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Imran Tahir, who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction, is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list). (Photo: AFP)
 

Karnataka girl, an MBA student, thanks Modi for providing her education loan

The girl BB Sara, who is an MBA student, said that Modi has always worked as a helping hand when any one is in need. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Video: Bull thrusts 11-inch horn in matador's butt in shocking accident

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Anurag Thakur slams BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India may prepare 'no fly list' for passengers after Sena MP incident

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru roads can’t take traffic load, says Dr G Parameshwar

Traffic management had become a biggest challenge for the police department.

Bengaluru doctors support strike in Maharashtra

The IMA Karnataka has joined the issue and called for a statewide black badge protest on Saturday.

Karnataka: Registrar’s posting caught in red tape

Prof. KG Chandrashekar, Principal, Government SKSJT Institute, KR Circle, was on March 4 appointed registrar by Governor Vajubhai Vala, but is still awaiting relieving order from his current position from the state government.

BBMP budget to pitch for populism; no new taxes

The BBMP taxation and finance committee chairman, M. K. Gunashekar, aims to solve the problem of traffic congestion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham