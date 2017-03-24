Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar declares assets worth Rs 3.05 crore

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
Deepa, who is contesting as an independent candidate, has declared net income of Rs 5.37 lakh for the period 2016-17.
Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, wait to file her nomination papers for RK Nagar Assembly seat in Thondayarpettu, Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, wait to file her nomination papers for RK Nagar Assembly seat in Thondayarpettu, Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late J. Jayalalithaa, has declared assets to the tune of Rs 3.05 crore in the affidavit filed along with her nomination for the April 12 bypoll to the R K Nagar constituency.

In her nomination filed yesterday, Deepa declared that she owns movable properties worth Rs 1.05 crore and immovable properties worth Rs two crore.

Deepa, who is contesting as an independent candidate, has declared net income of Rs 5.37 lakh for the period 2016-17.

Though she had launched her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, last month, the affidavit said she is contesting as an independent.

Last year, Deepa had purchased an immovable property at a price of Rs 17.50 lakh measuring 1,600 square foot, which has a market value of Rs two crore, the affidavit said.

On loans she had availed from financial institutions, the affidavit said she owes loans worth Rs 6.15 lakh to banks. Besides, Deepa owes Rs 70.65 lakh in dues to three individuals which she has taken as credit.

In 2016, she had purchased a scooterette priced at Rs 50,390 and has 821 grams of gold worth Rs 23.80 lakh. Deepa also owns four kg of silver jewellery valued at Rs 1.72 lakh and 20 carat diamonds worth Rs four lakh, the affidavit said.

She also declared that she has Rs 3.50 lakh cash in hand and has savings deposits of Rs 1.77 lakh in the bank.

Tags: deepa jayakumar, deepa jayakumar assets, r k nagar bypoll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Ranveer, Sonakshi, Kangana, others step out delightfully
Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You will now be able turn your iPhone or iPad into a Macbook

Apple’s latest patent reveal possible future design where an iPhone or an iPad could be used as an accessory or component for a Macbook.
 

Virat Kohli takes a dig at Australian media after Donald trump comparison

Virat Kohli believes that if his conscience is clear, there is no harm in standing by what he feels is right. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith rubs noses with Dalai Lama ahead of India-Australia Dharamsala Test

"We rubbed our noses together, and (Dalai Lama) gave me some blessings, so hopefully it’ll help me with my sleep over the next five days," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli to play Dharmasala test only if 100 percent fit

Virat Kohli said he could risk aggravating the injury while fielding, but felt no discomfort while batting. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli has lost his focus, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson has continued his tirade against Virat Kohli and Team India ahead of 4th Test against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Australia need not tinker with playing XI, pressure is on India, says Steve Waugh

"They (India) have ve been expected to win this series and they now come into this Test match with the possibility of losing it," said Steve Waugh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Only Parliament has right to decide on pension of ex-MPs: government

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told the Lok Sabha that the issue of perks and pensions to MPs are given as per provision of the law and it is in the exclusive domain of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Children without Aadhaar will continue to get midday meals: Prakash Javdekar

Children will not be deprived of mid-day meals if they do not have Aadhaar card, government said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Air India may prepare 'no fly list' for passengers after Sena MP incident

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru roads can’t take traffic load, says Dr G Parameshwar

Traffic management had become a biggest challenge for the police department.

Bengaluru doctors support strike in Maharashtra

The IMA Karnataka has joined the issue and called for a statewide black badge protest on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham