PM launches Amma 2-wheeler scheme, bats for women empowerment in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches subsidized Scooty scheme for working women on the occasion of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched subsidized Scooty scheme for working women on the occasion of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary in Chennai.

The scheme, which aims at providing 50 percent subsidy to all the working women to buy two-wheelers, was a pet project of Jayalalithaa.

Addressing the event, Modi said he was glad to be able to launch one of the dream projects of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking on the importance of empowering women in family, PM said it would ultimately lead to the development of an entire house-hold.

"When we help with a woman's education, we ensure that the family is educated," he said.

"When we facilitate her good health,we help keep the family healthy. When we secure her future,we secure future of the entire home," he further added.

Detailing the initiatives taken by the Government for the upliftment of women, Modi said the BJP government at the Centre has made changes in the Factory's Act and has also suggested states to allow women to work in night shifts.

He also spoke about maternity leave which has been extended by the Government from 12 to 26 weeks and the PM Awaas Yojana, where the registry of the house is done in the name of the woman.

Taking potshots at the Congress, he said the TN government received more funds under the NDA rule than during the Congress reign.

"When there was a Congress-led Government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu had received Rs 81,000 crore under the 13th Finance Commission. After the NDA came to power, this state received Rs 1,80,000 crore under the 14th Finance Commission," he said.

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to the state, was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Dy CM O Panneerselvam and others at the Chennai airport.

Commemorating the 70th birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, Modi planted saplings near the entrance of Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai along with the CM and Deputy CM.

Addressing the audience at Amma Two-wheeler scheme launch, Panneerselvam said the govt of Tamil Nadu continues to be inspired by the principles of Amma.

"This Amma two wheeler scheme is proposed election manifesto by our Amma. PM Had close relationships with her," he said.

Remembering Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister Palanisamy said it was her who took Tamil Nadu on the path of development.

The CM also requested PM Modi to take appropriate action for the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and for implementing Cauvery regulation committee as per the guidance of the Supreme Court.