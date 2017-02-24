Mangaluru police plans drive against illegal Bangladeshis

Police department has decided to conduct a special drive to identify such illegal immigrants in the district. (Representational image)

Mangaluru: Following the arrest of 14 illegal Bangladeshi citizens in Belthangady, the police department has decided to conduct a special drive to identify such illegal immigrants in the district.

Based on a tip-off, Bantwal DySP Ravish and other officials arrested the 14 illegal immigrants, who were working at a construction site in Belthangady taluk on Wednesday.

The primary investigation has revealed that all the 14 hail from Rajshahi of Bangladesh. They had succeeded in sneaking into India and later come down to Belthangady. They were illegal immigrants as they do not have any Visa or other documents.

Sources said that many work in construction sites, saloons, fishing and other forms of manual labour. They introduce themselves as Bengali or Bihari and people hire them without checking their background.

Police sources too agree that the presence of illegal Bangladeshi migrants was indeed threat as terrorists could make use of them. Wednesday’s arrest has pointed the possibility of such immigrants being present in large number in the region.

Considering this the police department has decided to soon conduct a special drive. “We will shortly hold a drive to check and identify such illegal immigrants living in the region. Action would be initiated even against those who provide shelter to such people,” said Bhushan G Borase, SP.