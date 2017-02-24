 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith was dropped three time by Indian fielders. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Jayant removes Renshaw, Aus 4 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Let us vow to protect AIADMK: Sasikala's message on Jaya's 69th birthday

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa today, but slammed Sasikala saying 'dharma yudh' would continue.
AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala arrives to surrender at the special court after she convicted in DA case in Bengaluru last week. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala arrives to surrender at the special court after she convicted in DA case in Bengaluru last week. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government, AIADMK and dissident leader O Panneerselvam on Friday observed the 69th birth anniversary of late J Jayalalithaa in different ways including planting of saplings and giving away welfare assistance.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami planted a sapling at the Omandurar Government Estate here marking the launch of a drive to plant 69-lakh saplings and a greening project in areas hit by last year's Vardah cyclone commemorating the late Chief Minister's birth anniversary.

The sapling planting drive is being taken up across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 65.86 crore and will be completed before December.

"The saplings will be planted and maintained in forest areas, in the premises of schools, colleges, government and private office complexes, road sides and in parks," an official release here said.

In districts affected by storm, it has been planned to plant 50,000 saplings in private and government lands and 2.2 lakh saplings in reserve forests.

Besides, 2.62 lakh saplings will be provided to public at subsidised rates and all the initiatives will be implemented at a cost of Rs 13.42 crore.

A photo exhibition of Jayalalithaa was unveiled by Finance and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, it said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala, in her letter published in today's party mouthpiece "Dr Namadhu MGR", said, "Let us vow to protect the party, and work for the people."

Lodged in a Bengaluru prison, she said cadres should give welfare assistance, provide community lunches (Annadanam) to the people and carry on by working shoulder to shoulder with the government.

In a veiled attack on Panneerselvam, she said, "When enemies and traitors wanted to defeat the party and the government, Amma's soul guided us and has put up the AIADMK government in the seat of power."

Paying floral tributes to Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam gave away welfare assistance to the people at Tondiarpet in North Chennai.

He hit out at Sasikala and her family without naming her for trying to take over the party against Amma's wishes.

"Dharma Yudham will continue (to retrieve the party and government)," he said and reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa.

Tags: sasikala, jayalalithaa, o panneerselvam, e palanisamy, jayalalithaa birthday
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and CM Palanisamy pay floral tribute to Jayalalithaa on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Jaya's 69th birthday celebrations begin in TN; EPS, Dinakaran pay tribute

AIADMK will also organise a series of public meetings from February 24 to 28 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.
24 Feb 2017 10:12 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy after taking the oath of secrecy administered by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Palanisamy acts on Jaya's promise, shuts 500 liquor shops across TN

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had announced that prohibition would be implemented across the State in a phased manner.
24 Feb 2017 9:38 AM

Entertainment Gallery

The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' of the sets of the reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt get high on mush at reality show
Several stars from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of 'Rangoon' late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities come out to watch Rangoon
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Chrome is under attack! Unknown malware affecting users

Google Chrome
 

WhatsApp keen to contribute into India's digital commerce play

WhatsApp will continue to invest to help more people across India connect to its platform.
 

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu set to be Deputy Collector

PV Sindhu made history after she became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver. (Photo: PTI)
 

Farhan and other B'wood celebs condemn CBFC's ban on Lipstick Under My Burkha

The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Sushant Singh and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.
 

Who did it better? Baahubali Prabhas or Bajirao Ranveer Singh?

'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Bajirao Mastani' had both released in 2015.
 

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: How Steve O'Keefe dismantled India in Pune

Steve O’Keefe ran through the Indian batting line-up as he scalped 6 wickets conceding 35 runs on Day 2 of the first India versus Australia Test in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two Maoists killed by Vizag security forces in exchange of fire

Image for representational purpose only

America nation of immigrants, Indian techie's killer will face justice: US

Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting at a Kansas bar on Thursday. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Mumbai: Armed mob attacks MNS winning candidate celebrating victory

MNS candidate Sanjay Turde celebrating his victory. (Photo: Facebook)

Shopian encounter: Army chief pays tribute to soldiers

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AP)

We don't serve poor quality food to jawans: BSF to Delhi HC

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: file)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham