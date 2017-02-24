Day after 'unemployment rally' was foiled. TJAC to continue protests

Hyderabad: A day after its “unemployment rally” was foiled, fissures have emerged in the TJAC even as its chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram vowed to intensify agitations against the TRS government in the coming days on issues concerning the common man.

Some TJAC leaders boycotted the steering committee meeting held on Thursday to protest the “unilateral attitude” of Prof Kodandaram. The meeting was held to take stock of the situation arising out of Wednesday’s developments over the unemployment rally that was foiled by cops.

TJAC leaders saw a ‘conspiracy’ by the ruling TRS to weaken the TJAC, since a vernacular daily, considered to be party’s mouthpiece had predicted dissent in advance. However, Prof. Kodandaram said these problems were temporary and would be overcome soon.

“We know that they will do everything to weaken the TJAC. But we will ensure that the TJAC gets stronger and fight for the cause of people with more vigour and dedication. TJAC has no political ambition. It only wants the Telangana government to work with sincerity and commitment to fulfil all the promises made to the people during T-agitation,” Prof. Kodandaram said.

He claimed the unemployment rally was a success since it had achieved the objective of successfully highlighting the unemployment issue in the state at the national level.

Condemning the highhandedness of the police to scuttle the rally, Prof. Kodandaram said: “The doors of my home were broken to arrest me. They arrested over 5,000 TJAC activists. This shows how scared the government was of our rally. We consider the rally a grand success.”

Stating that the TJAC would continue to fight against the anti-people policies of TRS government he said that they would soon meet President Pranab Mukherjee and take up the issue of displaced farmers on account of irrigation projects.

Prof. Kodandaram said the TJAC would continue to take up the issue of unemployment in the state, in the coming days involving students. “We will soon hold meetings with students in all districts and decide our future course of action. Our efforts will not stop with unemployment rally. We will take this forward till jobs are provided to youth,” he added.

TJAC has also decided to hold meetings in all districts demanding government to implement Sudhir committee recommendations on uplift of Muslims. The first meeting will be held in Mahbubnagar on March 1 and second on March 4 in Nizamabad.