Nation, Current Affairs

Day after 'unemployment rally' was foiled. TJAC to continue protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2017, 12:16 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 12:16 am IST
Fissures appear after some leaders skip steering committee meeting.
Women greet TJAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram (Photo: DC)
 Women greet TJAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A day after its “unemployment rally” was foiled, fissures have emerged in the TJAC even as its chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram vowed to intensify agitations against the TRS government in the coming days on issues concerning the common man.

Some TJAC leaders boycotted the steering committee meeting held on Thursday to protest the “unilateral attitude” of Prof Kodandaram. The meeting was held  to take stock of the situation arising out of Wednesday’s developments over the unemployment rally that was foiled by cops.

TJAC leaders saw a ‘conspiracy’ by the ruling TRS to weaken the TJAC, since a vernacular daily, considered to be party’s mouthpiece had predicted dissent in advance. However, Prof. Kodandaram said these problems were temporary and would be overcome soon.

“We know that they will do everything to weaken the TJAC. But we will ensure that the TJAC gets stronger and fight for the cause of people with more vigour and dedication. TJAC has no political ambition. It only wants the Telangana government to work with sincerity and commitment to fulfil all the promises made to the people during T-agitation,” Prof. Kodandaram said.

He claimed the unemployment rally was a success since it had achieved the objective of successfully highlighting the unemployment issue in the state at the national level.

Condemning the highhandedness of the police to scuttle the rally, Prof. Kodandaram said: “The doors of my home were broken to arrest me. They arrested over 5,000 TJAC activists. This shows how scared the government was of our rally. We consider the rally a grand success.”

Stating that the TJAC would continue to fight against the anti-people policies of TRS government he said that they would soon meet President Pranab Mukherjee and take up the issue of displaced farmers on account of irrigation projects.

Prof. Kodandaram said the TJAC would continue to take up the issue of unemployment in the state, in the coming days involving students. “We will soon hold meetings with students in all districts and decide our future course of action. Our efforts will not stop with unemployment rally. We will take this forward till jobs are provided to youth,” he added.

TJAC has also decided to hold meetings in all districts demanding government to implement Sudhir committee recommendations on uplift of Muslims. The first meeting will be held in Mahbubnagar on March 1 and second on March 4 in Nizamabad.

Tags: trs government, m. kodandaram
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

As soon as cops showed up, a member of the TJAC started to live-stream the entire incident on Facebook — a never-seen-before tactic by the TJAC.

TJAC protest: Police vs professor goes live on Facebook

The footage shows the DCP approaching a window and asking Prof. Kodandaram to surrender peacefully.
23 Feb 2017 2:07 AM
Prof. M. Kodandaram. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Police break into TJAC chairman Kodandaram's house, arrest him

Kodandaram and other leaders were taken into preventive custody to prevent them from participating in the Nirudyoga Nirasana rally.
22 Feb 2017 12:27 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushma Swaraj scolds Navy officer on Twitter, rescues him from Yemen

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 

Watch: Superman Wriddhiman Saha pulls off a stunning catch against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha dived in the Superman style to pluck the ball out of the thin air. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund Islamic State

Representational Image.
 

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
 

Hyderabad man inspires people to carry two extra rotis for the hungry

Azhar Maqsusi, 37, has started a campaign called 'Do Roti' encouraging people to carry two extra rotis to work and feed hungry people on the way. (Photo: Facebook/Azhar Maqsusi)
 

Rajasthan: BJP MLA drives tractor to Assembly to thank CM Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission to finalise power tariffs

TSTransco has sought time till February 28 to submit the tariff proposals, but was told to submit them by February 23. (Representational Image)

RS MP Subbarami Reddy hints at retirement, kin won’t enter politics

T Subbarami Reddy

Allow Telangana printers bid, Hyderabad HC tells Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad High Court

Every citizen of Madhya Pradesh has ‘debt’ of Rs 13,853

Representational image

Freedom doesn't mean make campuses hub of anti-national acts: Govt

ABVP activists shout slogans as they hold a protest against AISA at DU campus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham