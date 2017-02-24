 LIVE !  :  Steve O’Keefe derailed the Indian innings by scalping six wickets for 35 runs as Australia turned the tables on India in the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Ashwin strikes again, removes Handscomb
 
Nation, Current Affairs

America nation of immigrants, Indian techie's killer will face justice: US

ANI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
The gunman was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly blasted off several rounds of fire in the Kansas bar.
Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting at a Kansas bar on Thursday. (Photo: GoFundMe)
 Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting at a Kansas bar on Thursday. (Photo: GoFundMe)

New Delhi: The United States Embassy on Friday strongly condemned the shooting in Kansas resulting in the tragic death of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, and assured that justice will be delivered and the federal authorities are investigating the case.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kuchibhotla. We share their grief, and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured. We have reached out to Indian consular officials to offer full support as they assist the victims," the Embassy said in a statement.

Expressing full faith in the U.S. legal authorities for bringing the case to justice, the Embassy further said that the shooter is expected to be prosecuted for the crime.

Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Carlson stated that the United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study, and live.

"U.S. authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case, though we recognize that justice is small consolation to families in grief," she added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured that India would undertake all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the former to Hyderabad.

"We will make all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to Hyderabad, she said in a tweet.

Swaraj spoke to the father and brother of Kuchibhotla and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. We will provide all help and assistance to the bereaved family." Sushma tweeted.

MEA's official spokesperson Vikas Swarup further said that they will be in touch with the local police officials to ascertain more details of the incident and monitor follow up action.

"The deceased and the injured persons are from Hyderabad and Warangal, and have been working at Garmin in Olathe (Kansas)," Swarup said.

According to local U.S. media, the gunman, Adam Purinton, 51 who is a Navy veteran, was arrested after he allegedly blasted off several rounds of fire on Thursday.

The Police say Purinton shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at GPS maker Garmin International and wounded his colleague Alok Madasani.

"We're saddened that two Garmin associates were involved in last night's incident, and we express our condolences to the family and friends of our co-workers involved. Garmin will have grievance counselors on-site and available for its associates today and tomorrow," said a statement released by Garmin International.

At least one witness has claimed that Purtinton yelled 'get out of my country' and also heard him screaming racial slurs before opening fire.

According to reports, Kuchibhotla died at a local hospital and Madasani and another injured man were hospitalized.

Local U.S. media reports said that Purinton came back after he was asked to leave the bar for shouting racial slurs and opened fire on the people.

He was reportedly taken into custody by the police at Applebee's in Clinton, Missouri, about 82 miles southeast of Olathe.

Purinton was working as desktop support specialist for an information technology company in the Kansas City area.

He was described by the witnesses at the bar as a "disgruntled customer".

Olathe Police said the FBI will investigate if it's proven that the shooting was a result of a hate crime.

Tags: kansas bar shooting, kansas shooting, srinivas kuchibhotla, adam purinton
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Indian engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, killed in a race attack in a Kansas bar. (Photo: GoFundMe)

US bar shooting: Indian Consulate to help bring back slain engineer's body

The accused, Adam Purinton, came back after he was asked to leave the bar for shouting racial slurs and opened fire.
24 Feb 2017 11:09 AM
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Shocked at US shooting, says Sushma, Indian consul rushes to Kansas

In a race attack, Purinton shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at GPS maker Garmin International and wounded his colleague.
24 Feb 2017 9:59 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' of the sets of the reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt get high on mush at reality show
Several stars from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of 'Rangoon' late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities come out to watch Rangoon
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Who did it better? Baahubali Prabhas or Bajirao Ranveer Singh?

'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Bajirao Mastani' had both released in 2015.
 

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: How Steve O'Keefe dismantled India in Pune

Steve O’Keefe ran through the Indian batting line-up as he scalped 6 wickets conceding 35 runs on Day 2 of the first India versus Australia Test in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India vs Australia: R Ashwin breaks Kapil Dev's record

R Ashwin now has 64 wickets in 10 Tests in a home season. (Photo: AP)
 

Disha Patani hits back at slut shaming with heartfelt Instagram post

Disha Patani at one of the awards shows held recently.
 

ISSF World Cup: Pooja Ghatkar clinches bronze in 10m air rifle event

Pooja Ghatkar secured her first ever World Cup medal in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

British police make fresh arrest in spot-fixing probe

Pakistani cricket officials recently charged Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for spot-fixing in a corruption probe that threatens to undermine the PSL. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two Maoists killed by Vizag security forces in exchange of fire

Image for representational purpose only

Mumbai: Armed mob attacks MNS winning candidate celebrating victory

MNS candidate Sanjay Turde celebrating his victory. (Photo: Facebook)

Shopian encounter: Army chief pays tribute to soldiers

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AP)

We don't serve poor quality food to jawans: BSF to Delhi HC

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: file)

US bar shooting: Indian Consulate to help bring back slain engineer's body

Indian engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, killed in a race attack in a Kansas bar. (Photo: GoFundMe)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham