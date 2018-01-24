search on deccanchronicle.com
Death-defying stunt video of Kashmiri man goes viral, social media calls it 'stupid'

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2018, 9:29 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 9:29 am IST
Undated video, which emerged on social media late on Tuesday, shows a man lying face down in middle of track as the train passed over him.
A man lying on a railway track while a speeding train passes over him, has taken the social media by storm, prompting calls for strict action to prevent it from becoming a trend. (Photo: Screengrab)
 A man lying on a railway track while a speeding train passes over him, has taken the social media by storm, prompting calls for strict action to prevent it from becoming a trend. (Photo: Screengrab)

Srinagar: A purported video of a death-defying stunt by a Kashmiri man, in which he lies on a railway track while a speeding train passes over him, has taken the social media by storm, prompting calls for strict action to prevent it from becoming a trend.

The undated video, which emerged on social media late on Tuesday evening, shows the phiran-clad (a traditional Kashmiri cloak) man lying face down in the middle of the track as the train passed over him.

 

He let's out a celebratory shout after the stunt to his friend who recorded the video, which is being widely shared the internet, even as several social media users called for action against him.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also called out the "stupidity" of the act.

"There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can't believe the stupidity of these young men," Omar wrote on Twitter.

"There should be strict action against this stupid boy," a Facebook user wrote.

Administrators of many WhatsApp groups have urged their members not to circulate the video, saying it can influence impressionable minds the wrong way.

Government officials were not immediately available for a comment on the video.

Tags: death-defying stunt, kashmiri man, railway track, social media
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




