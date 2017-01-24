Nation, Current Affairs

SC orders probe against ex-CBI chief in coal scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 3:51 am IST
The bench directed new CBI Chief Alok Varma to set up a special investigation team to conduct the probe.
Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a probe against former CBI director Ranjit Kumar Sinha for his alleged interference in the investigation in coal block allocations during the tenure of the UPA government at the Centre.

A three-judge bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A,K. Sikri passed this order on a petition filed by Common Cause drawing the court’s attention as to how the diary maintained by Mr Sinha showed that prominent personalities and industrialists met him at his residence to scuttle the probe.

The bench directed new CBI Chief Alok Varma to set up a special investigation team to conduct the probe. It asked the SIT to look into the report prepared by the investigation done by another former CBI director M.L. Sharma and conduct an investigation into the abuse of authority prima facie committed by Mr Sinha with a view to scuttle inquires, investigations and prosecutions in coal block allocation cases.

The bench said the CBI director may take the assistance of two officers of the CBI into confidence.

Tags: supreme court, ranjit kumar sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

