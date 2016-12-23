Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM’s 2BHK plan is now reality in two tiny villages of Gajwel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2016, 2:22 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 3:20 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered several amenities for the two villages adopted by him.
Workmen give final touches to the 2BHK houses on Thursday, as Erravalli residents prepare for housewarming function scheduled for Friday.
Hyderabad: Erravalli and Narasannapet, two tiny villages in the Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district, will turn model villages on Friday, when the villagers enter the 600 2BHK houses newly-constructed by the state government at a cost of Rs 5.5 lakh per dwelling. 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who represents the constituency, has ordered several amenities for the two villages adopted by him. Apart from the 2BHK houses, cashless transactions will be the norm in these two villages after the 600 families perform ‘Gruha Pravesam with the help of 600 priests, also arranged by the government. Mr Rao had taken a pledge 14 months ago to develop Erravalli and Narasannapet as model villages for the entire country.

With the consent of the villagers, their old houses were demolished and the government constructed housing complexes in these villages, with all amenities. 
The villagers who vacated their premises had to bear with the vagaries of nature like extreme summer, rain and cold as they lived in temporary huts all these months.

Now, not only will these families get new houses, but will also get one milch buffalo for each household, 20 country chicken, five fruit-bearing saplings per house, internal roads in colonies and villages, a community hall, sewerage lines, overhead water tanks, 24x7 drinking water supply, power, separate power substations besides Internet facility, LED bulbs and fans. All these facilities will be up and running by the time the villagers move in. 

Mr Rao will reach the villages on Friday morning and spend some time with the villagers besides participating in a function. Besides the above mentioned facilities, the Chief Minister will also announce a drip irrigation project for these two villages that will cover 3,000 acres. The cost will be borne by the government. 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

More From Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu turns into teacher on cashless transactions

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

ED arrests Kolkata businessman who changed Rs 25 crore notes

n The 62-year-old gained prominence after his takeover of Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Ltd in 1991. (Representational image)

Indiscipline in Army can’t be tolerated: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

TSRTC losing out to AP buses: MLAs

APSRTC has been operating 641 buses in TS and TSRTC operating 447 in AP. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Freedom from illegal breweries, Ganja

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
