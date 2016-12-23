Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala court orders enquiry against former CM Chandy for misuse of office

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 1:14 pm IST
Oommen Chandy and nine other UDF leaders are accused of appointing close relatives to key posts during their rule.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at his house in Puthupally. (Photo: DC)
 Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at his house in Puthupally. (Photo: DC)

Trivandrum: A Trivandrum vigilance court on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and nine other United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders on charges of appointing close relatives to key posts during their respective tenures.

Chandy has also been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.9 crore in the solar scam.

The scam involves duping of several persons by the two prime accused - S. Saritha Nair and Radhakrishnan - who had promised to install solar power panels for them.

Chandy served as chief minister of Kerala twice, first between August 2004 to May 2006 and again between May 2011 to May 2016.

Tags: oommen chandy, misuse of office, udf govt
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Related Stories

Oommen Chandy (Photo: PTI)

Oommen Chandy to appear before Solar Judicial Commission

Saritha produced the call records making a clinching revelation that she made more than 2,500 calls to him and his aides.
20 Dec 2016 6:31 AM
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru court refuses stay in Oommen Chandy case

Kuruvilla had approached the court seeking return of his money deposited from SCOSSA Educational Consultants Private Limited
22 Nov 2016 1:31 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Physicians win race against time to save man from rare lethal disease

Burger thought he had malaria but it was something much worse (Photo: AFP)
 

Angelina Jolie has compromised the children's privacy, accuses Brad Pitt

The couple shares six children-Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. (Photo: AP)
 

Flight gets delayed due to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7’ Wi-Fi hoax

A flight in America was delayed after a passenger changed the name of their Wi-Fi device to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7.’
 

Mumbai-based NGO helps disabled people in Ladakh

The trust plans on helping 400 people in Ladakh to walk again with prosthetic legs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

N Korean soldiers suffer from diarrhea due to Kim Jong-un's 'special diet'

The boarder guards had earlier stormed into China in search of food as famine continued in North Korea. (Photo: AP)
 

MS Dhoni fans slam R Ashwin after he fails to thank Captain Cool

MS Dhoni fans did not like the fact that R Ashwin did not thank Captain Cool after he was named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Solar scam: Oommen Chandy to be cross examined by judicial commission today

He said that the charges against him and his office were

2016: Kejriwal, Mallya, Kanhaiya - newsmakers in Delhi courts

Arvind Kejriwal, Kanhaiya Kumar, Vijay Mallya (Photo: PTI)

It was consolidation time for TRS in Telangana in 2016

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspecting the newly-constructed 2BHK houses by the state government at a cost of Rs 5.5 lakh per dwelling. (Photo: Facebook)

Kejriwal meets Najeeb Jung, says he resigned due to personal reasons

In this file picture Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is seen with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an Iftar party in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Why didn't Congress highlight allegations against Modi earlier: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing at press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham