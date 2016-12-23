Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Raids in Assam yield whopping Rs 2.50 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:56 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:26 am IST
The raid was conducted in the Mahim store in Bor Bazaar area of Nagaon.
Income Tax sleuths and Border Security Force recovered more than Rs 2.50 crore in two separate raids. (Representational image)
Guwahati: In the ongoing drive against black money, the Income Tax sleuths and Border Security Force recovered more than Rs 2.50 crore in two separate raids.

The I-T sleuths which conducted a surprise raid in a shop in central Assam’s Nagaon district recovered Rs 2.30 crore including new currency. The raid was conducted in the Mahim store in Bor Bazaar area of Nagaon.

Though the I-T sleuths were tight-lipped about the recovery, sources said that raid was conducted on the basis of specific intelligence input on existence of huge currency with the business house.

Meanwhile, a special intelligence unit of the BSF seized Rs 29.73 lakh in new currency notes from two persons from Assam close to the international border with Bangladesh near Tura in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

ED arrests Kolkata bizman who changed Rs 25 crore notes
The Enforcement Direc-torate has arrested a Kolkata-based businessman here in connection with alleged conversion of over Rs 25 crore in old currency in new notes as part of its probe under money laundering laws after demonetisation.

Officials identified the businessman as Paras M. Lodha and said he was arrested by the agency here on late Wednesday after he was questioned in the case. They said he was first intercepted by its sleuths at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday while he was reportedly trying to fly out. They said the agency arrested him “in connection with conversion of more than Rs 25 crore of old notes to new notes in Shekhar Reddy and Rohit Tandon cases.”

Tags: income tax, demonetisation
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

