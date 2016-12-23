Nation, Current Affairs

Centre may step in if Manipur CM fails to restore normalcy in the state soon

Rajnath Singh wrote a letter to Manipur chief minister, directing him to discharge his constitutional responsibility.
Angry people set on fire vehicles in Imphal East district in protest against the United Naga Council (UNC)'s indefinite economic blockade. (Photo: PTI/File)
Guwahati: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has written a hard-hitting letter to Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh asking him to discharge his constitutional responsibility and use the forces sent by the Centre judiciously to maintain law and order in the state.

The union home minister has taken serious note of Manipur chief minister’s remarks accusing him of asking to release United Naga Council leaders. Authoritative security sources in the home ministry told this newspaper that Rajnath Singh had never asked or advised Manipur CM to release UNC leaders.

Pointing out that law will take its own course, security sources said that home ministry was highly upset over the way Manipur CM has been trying to precipitate the situation by not using central paramilitary forces at their disposal.

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju was sent to Imphal to convey a strong message to the state government to end the deadlock at the earliest. Security sources said that Centre was also prepared to take the situation in its hand if chief minister continues to do dilly-dallying with the law and order issues. Security sources did not rule out the possibility of Centre imposing President's rule in Manipur if situation doesn't start improving.

Asserting that the day the problem started, there were 60 companies of paramilitary forces at the state government’s disposal. Sources said that 14 more companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to the state but they were not deployed judiciously to check the outbreak of violent protest in the state.

Security sources said that creation of a new district has been a 40-years old demand of Manipur hills but the chief minister chose to revive this controversial issue, knowing very well that the Naga people would not take it kindly. “The decision was aimed at provoking the Naga people living in Manipur,” security sources said.

Indicating that the union minister Mr Rijiju was sent to convey the message of the home ministry to the state, security sources said that law and order has always been the state subject be it national highways or railways.

Security sources said that home ministry was of view that entire situation was precipitated by the chief minister who wanted to polarize atmosphere of the state in the run up to the assembly elections next year.

Meanwhile, Rijiju who met Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh on Friday at Imphal told reporters, “This is a humanitarian crisis. We want that the Manipur government end the blockade as early as possible. Whatever assistance from the central government is required, we will give.”

He also clarified, “There is a constitutional duty of the state government to bring back normalcy and they should ensure that there is no blockade along the highway.”

In a related development three government offices including the office of newly created Kamjong district were set on fire by some miscreants on Thursday night.

The newly appointed deputy commissioner of the district Armstrong Pame told reporters that some unidentified miscreants entered the campus and set it on fire.” The newly formed district was running temporarily from the of the Sub-divisional officer as the new DC office was yet to be inaugurated.

The creation of the Kamjong district, which was carved out from the Ukhrul district, has been strongly protested by various Manipur based Naga civil bodies including the Tangkhul Naga Long and United Naga Council (UNC) amongst others.

