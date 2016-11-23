TRS sails in 2 boats: KCR hails Modi's note ban move, MPs question in LS

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS is sailing in two boats as regards the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao maintained that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on demonetisation was good, it put people to untold hardship and the Centre should step in to ease the problems.

However, his party MP Seetaram Naik was furious over the PM’s move creating havoc in the country. “People are suffering while exchanging or withdrawing their own money. Modi cannot avoid Parliament. He has to make a statement and spell out the measures being taken by the Centre to check the monetary crisis in the country,” Mr Naik said.

On Monday night, Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao had said in New Delhi: “In the bid to kill crocodiles, it (Centre) should not kill small fish”.

The continuing shortage of currency in banks, and long queues outside the banks and at ATMs, has forced the TRS to be critical of the Central government.

The TD, an ally of the BJP, too is turning critical of demonetisation. The party’s MP Shiva Prasad made fun of demonetisation.

However, TRS MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy, while backing demonetisation, accused Congress leaders of hoarding black money. “Congress leaders have black money. Centre’s decision will be appreciated if public inconvenience is removed. People are facing problems with Rs 2000 currency notes since no one is willing to provide small change or exchange these notes, the Centre must pump in more Rs 100 notes,” he said.

Mr Rajeswar Reddy said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has brought the problems of people to the notice of the PM. “What CMs of 28 states could not do, he has done it. He has proved he is No. 1 CM in the country,” he said.