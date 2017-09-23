Entertainment, Bollywood

Supreme Court denies bail to Bollywood producer Karim Morani in rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 23, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Rohatgi maintained that there was no rape and it was a consensual sex with the girl.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Hyderabad High Court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana canceling the anticipatory bail granted to Bollywood film producer Karim Morani in a rape case.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud dismissed Karim Morani’s appeal challenging the Hyderabad High Court verdict, reversing the trial court order granting bail. 

Refusing to grant relief, the bench after hearing senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi for the petitioner and Ms Karuna Nandini for the rape victim asked the producer to surrender before the Telangana police as ordered by the High Court. 

Mr Rohatgi maintained that there was no rape and it was a consensual sex with the girl. This was strongly opposed by the victim’s counsel, who said the producer had suppressed vital facts before the sessions court that he had no criminal antecedents and obtained bail.

