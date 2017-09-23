Nation, Current Affairs

Separatist Shabir Shah discusses Kashmir with Hafiz Saeed, says ED; charges him

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
Shah was arrested by the ED on July 25 from Srinagar and was brought to Delhi where he was produced in a court.
Earlier in August, the court had allowed the ED custody of Shah after the agency alleged that he was ‘ruining’ the country by using money to fund terror. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet in the Delhi Court against Separatist leader Shabir Shah in the PMLA Case.

"Shabir Shah admitted that he talks to Hafiz Saeed over the phone on the issue of Kashmir. He recently spoke to Saeed in January 2017," ED in its chargesheet said.

It also added that Shah received funds from Pakistan terror outfits to promote terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of India.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah for his involvement in a decade-old money laundering case for alleged terror financing.

Earlier in August, the court had allowed the ED, custody of Shah after the agency alleged that he was "ruining" the country by using money to fund terror.

The ED had issued multiple summons to Shah, but he never deposed before the central probe agency.

The court, in July, issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the separatist leader.

The agency had been issuing to Shah summons earlier too in pursuance of the August 2005 case in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer.

In it's chargesheet, the ED also mentioned that Aslam Wani disclosed receiving deliveries of Hawala money on behalf of Shabir Shah at Delhi which was delivered to him by Pakistan Hawala operator Shafi Shayar.

According to the police Wani had claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani.

Wani was arrested with a large cache of ammunition and Rs 63 lakh, allegedly received through 'hawala' channels from the Middle East, on August 26, 2005.

Tags: shabir shah, aslam wanni, enforcement directorate, money laundering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: 'Falahari' Baba arrested for rape, sent to 15-day judicial custody

Baba Falahari was accused of raping a woman from Chhattisgarh. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)

Gurgaon: CBI, forensic team reach Ryan to probe Pradyuman's murder

CBI, 12-member forensic team reaches at Ryan International School, Gurgaon to probe into the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bollywood producer Karim Morani surrenders in rape case

Bollywood producer Karim Morani surrendered before police on Friday night after the Supreme Court upheld the Hyderabad High Court's decision to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to the filmmaker. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Anjaneya gets a dressing down from schoolgirl

Nayana, 10th standard student, takes Minister Anjaneya to task at a school in Chitradurga on Friday (Photo: DC)

Dasara attracts all, Kodagu planters, farmers enjoy ‘Palace on Wheels’

Actor Shobhana performs in front of Mysuru Palace on Friday as part of Dasara celebrations (Photo: KPN)
