Senior journalist KJ Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home

The police suspects KJ Singh and his mother, Gurcharan Kaur, were murdered. (Photo: Aditya Raj Kaul‏ | Twitter)

Mohali: A senior journalist from Mohali, KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead at their residence in Punjab on Saturday.

The police suspect Singh and his mother, Gurcharan Kaur, were murdered.

"There were injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the murders and urged authorities to nab the culprits immediately.

Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother.Condemn this killing and urge authorities to nab culprits imm. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017

I condemn ghastly murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother at Mohali. Urge police to nab perpetrators imm. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017

Senior police officers are present at Singh's house currently.

Singh was the former news editor of Indian Express.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)