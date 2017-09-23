Nation, Current Affairs

Senior journalist KJ Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother was found killed in Mohali.
The police suspects KJ Singh and his mother, Gurcharan Kaur, were murdered. (Photo: Aditya Raj Kaul‏ | Twitter)
Mohali: A senior journalist from Mohali, KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead at their residence in Punjab on Saturday.

The police suspect Singh and his mother, Gurcharan Kaur, were murdered.

"There were injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the murders and urged authorities to nab the culprits immediately.

Senior police officers are present at Singh's house currently.

Singh was the former news editor of Indian Express.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

