Ryan student murder: CBI visits school, starts forensic analysis of crime scene

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
Along with CBI, 12-member forensic team was also present at Ryan International School to probe Pradyuman's murder.
CBI, 12-member forensic team reaches at Ryan International School, Gurgaon to probe into the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. (Photo: PTI | File)
 CBI, 12-member forensic team reaches at Ryan International School, Gurgaon to probe into the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A CBI team along with forensic experts on Saturday reached the premises of Gurgaon's Ryan International School where the body of seven-year old Pradyuman was found with throat slit on September 8.

The CBI sources said the 10-member team will try to gather evidence and make an attempt to recreate the events of the day Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was killed.

The CBI has also started questioning the school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, prime suspect in the killing, regional head of the school group Francis Thomas and HR head Jeyus Thomas after taking them into custody.

The agency had earlier approached the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court seeking custody of Kumar, Francis and Jeyus, which was granted.

While Kumar has been sent for a one-day CBI custody, the remaining two are for two days, a CBI spokesperson said.

"At the request of the CBI in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged murder of a student in a school at Gurugram, the competent court on Saturday remanded three accused in one day police custody," the spokesperson said.

The CBI on Friday took over the probe into the killing of the seven-year-old at the Gurugram school after receiving a notification from the Centre.

The case had been registered at the Bhondsi police station in Gurugram under the IPC section related to murder, and relevant sections of the Arms Act, the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

