Rajasthan's 'Falahari' Baba arrested on rape charges

Published Sep 23, 2017
The incident comes nearly a month after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in two rape cases.
Baba Falahari was accused of raping a woman from Chhattisgarh. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)
Alwar: Rajasthan's self-styled godman, 'Falahari' Baba was arrested on Saturday by Alwar Police after he was accused of raping a female disciple from Chhattisgarh.

He was arrested from a government hospital, where he was admitted.

The 21-year-old victim from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur had lodged a complaint against Rajasthan-based 'Falahari Maharaj', alleging sexual exploitation.

According to reports, the victim was raped by the godman at his 'ashram' in August this year.

The 70-year-old Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj was dubbed as 'Falahari' Baba after he claimed to have survived by consuming only fruits for the last 25 years.

The incident comes nearly a month after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in two rape cases and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

