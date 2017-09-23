Nation, Current Affairs

Only God can do: SC replies to petitioner seeking ways to abolish mosquitoes

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 9:42 am IST
'We cannot go to everybody's house and say there is a mosquito or a house fly, so remove it,' the SC bench said.
'Do not ask us to do things which only the God can do. We are not Gods,' SC told to the petitioner. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: "We are not Gods. Don't ask us to do things which only the God can do." This is how the Supreme Court expressed its helplessness when a petitioner sought its directions to "abolish" mosquitoes from the country.

"We cannot go to everybody's house and say there is a mosquito or a house fly, so remove it," a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

"What you are asking us to do, only the God can do. Do not ask us to do things which only the God can do. We are not Gods," it said.

Rejecting the petition filed by one Dhanesh Ieshdhan, the bench said "there is a way to file a petition".

When Ieshdhan sought framing of "unified guidelines to abolish mosquitoes which cause mosquito-borne diseases", the bench said, "we do not think any court can pass such direction to the authorities to eliminate mosquitoes from the country".

The petitioner told the court that a similar plea was also dismissed in 2015 by the top court, which had later on its own taken cognisance of the issue in the matter related to dengue and other vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

The petitioner also said that the government authorities should be made accountable for the loss of life due to such diseases. 

Tags: supreme court, we are not god, abolish mosquitoes from the country
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




