Missing Chennai techie Hari Sudhan found dead in Helsinki

Hari Sudhan was employed with the company since 2013.
Chennai: Finland police on Friday announced that missing Indian techie, 26-year-old Hari Sudhan of Chennai, an employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been found dead, two weeks after he was reported missing. His body was recovered from the sea off Hernessari beach in Helsinki on Thursday afternoon, according to local reports.

An official from Indian embassy in Finland confirmed the software engineer’s death. “Police found a body in the sea yesterday and identified it as Hari. Their investigations are ongoing,” the official said extending the condolences to the family members.    

TCS shares  city techie family’s grief
“We are devastated by the incident, and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. As this is a matter for the Finnish police to investigate and also out of respect for the family we are not in a position to discuss the topic in any further detail. We are in contact with the associate’s family all help and to work out any necessary arrangements,”  a TCS spokesperson said.

Helsinki police released a last seen photograph of Hari Sudhan as seen on Fredrikinkatu in central Helsinki at around 17:40  on September 8, walking towards his home on Kalevankatu. His phone was subsequently located by a phone mast in Hernesaari at around 18:45, police added. Hari Sudhan was employed with the company since 2013.

