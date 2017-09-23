Nation, Current Affairs

Governance not about vote banks, nation's development our priority: PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Addressing farmers at the inauguration of Pashudhan Arogya Mela, PM said by 2022, every poor will get a home.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the priority of his government is development of the country.

Addressing farmers at the inauguration of Pashudhan Arogya Mela, the PM said, "For us, governance is not about vote banks or winning elections. Our priority is development of the country. For us country is bigger than party."

Modi said that by 2022, every poor, whether in urban or rural areas, will get a home. Building crores of homes will generate jobs and income. 

He further said that his government is working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Going forward with his "Clean India" message, Modi said he is happy to have got the "opportunity to help in construction of toilets for the poor" and said, "Swachhata is puja for me. Cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India." 

He also encouraged all to keep their surroundings clean. "Swachhata has to become swabhav and it is our collective responsibility to keep our nation clean."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Tags: narendra modi, pashudhan arogya mela, housing for all, doubling farmers income
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Like drinking tea at office? We have some bad news

Studies suggest that 1 in 5 mugs in offices are harbouring unsavoury microbes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kohli could have shared Man of the Match award in Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav’s coach

"Virat Kohli is a senior member of the team and he could have encouraged the junior players by sharing the honour," Kuldeep Yadav's coach Kapil Pande said. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s hilarious ‘dande me daal dena’ comment is caught on stump mic

MS Dhoni, as caught on stump mic, was vocal and pithy with his chatter from behind the wickets during the Chennai ODI. And nothing changed on that aspect even as the venue changed from Chennai to Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chelsea legend John Terry disgusted with Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake, here's why

The 36-year-old was left fuming on Thursday after finding out that Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake had used his blurred image on their cover packaging. (Photo: AFP)
 

6 million customers to start receiving their JioPhone from this weekend: report

Pre-orders for the JioPhone will be accepted for Rs 500, which will be adjusted against security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of delivery.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI

It was a tossed up delivery to the leg-stump by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and after Maxwell failed to defend it, it was Dhoni who blew the stumps way, sending off the Aussie big-hitter before he could make it back in time.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Anjaneya gets a dressing down from schoolgirl

Nayana, 10th standard student, takes Minister Anjaneya to task at a school in Chitradurga on Friday (Photo: DC)

Dasara attracts all, Kodagu planters, farmers enjoy ‘Palace on Wheels’

Actor Shobhana performs in front of Mysuru Palace on Friday as part of Dasara celebrations (Photo: KPN)

I will contest from Vijayapura or Bagalkote: BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka: Local power banks stump airport security

The baggage screening machines at both the airports beeped, while screening the suspicious looking baggage (Photo: Representational Image)

Ram Rahim held 'Bigg Boss'-like show, says Honeypreet's ex-husband

Since 2009, Honeypreet was living with Ram Rahim as his de-facto wife, Gupta alleged. (Photo: honeypreetinsan.me)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham