Governance not about vote banks, nation's development our priority: PM

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the priority of his government is development of the country.

Addressing farmers at the inauguration of Pashudhan Arogya Mela, the PM said, "For us, governance is not about vote banks or winning elections. Our priority is development of the country. For us country is bigger than party."

Modi said that by 2022, every poor, whether in urban or rural areas, will get a home. Building crores of homes will generate jobs and income.

He further said that his government is working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Going forward with his "Clean India" message, Modi said he is happy to have got the "opportunity to help in construction of toilets for the poor" and said, "Swachhata is puja for me. Cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India."

He also encouraged all to keep their surroundings clean. "Swachhata has to become swabhav and it is our collective responsibility to keep our nation clean."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.