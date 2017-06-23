J&K: Man opens fire outside mosque; angry mob strips, lynches him

Srinagar: One person was lynched by an angry mob after he fired shots from a pistol during prayers outside a mosque in Nowhatta area at Srinagar on Thursday evening.

Three people were injured in the firing. An NDTV report said the man was stripped before he was killed.

Earlier, the man had been caught clicking pictures of people while coming out of a mosque in downtown of the city, according to PTI. They became suspicious of this person and tried to ascertain his identity. In panic, he fired at them from his pistol resulting in injury to three civilians.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately ascertained as the angry mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area.

Police reinforcements were rushed in to restore normalcy in the area. They have also recovered the body of the killed.