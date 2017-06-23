Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Principal held for misbehaving with 13-year-old girl student

Principal A. Vishwanath, 43, of misbehaving with her at the school on June 20, Neredmet inspector M. Jagadish Chander said.
Following the complaint a case under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial remand.  (Representational image)
Hyderabad: The principal of a private school was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly misbehaved with a 13-year-old girl student of his school at Neredmet. The girl in a complaint lodged with police accused principal A. Vishwanath, 43, of misbehaving with her at the school on June 20, Neredmet inspector M. Jagadish Chander said.

Following the complaint a case under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial remand. 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

