Hyderabad: Principal held for misbehaving with 13-year-old girl student

Hyderabad: The principal of a private school was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly misbehaved with a 13-year-old girl student of his school at Neredmet. The girl in a complaint lodged with police accused principal A. Vishwanath, 43, of misbehaving with her at the school on June 20, Neredmet inspector M. Jagadish Chander said.

Following the complaint a case under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial remand.