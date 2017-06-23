Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court stays bid to resume land

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 3:03 am IST
The present government withdrew the allotment on the ground of non-utilisation of the land for the purpose it was allotted.
Hyderabad High Court
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has stayed an order issued by the Telangana state government resuming the land allotted for house sites to members of the AP High Court Employees Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited.

Justice S.V. Bhatt, while dealing with a petition by the High Court Employees Cooperative Housing Society challenging GO 102 dated June 15, 2017, granted the interim order suspending the operation of the GO till further orders. 

The judge directed the authorities not to interfere with the possession and enjoyment of the petitioner over the 39 acres land at Kancha Gachibowli village in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioner society informed the court that the erstwhile AP government had allotted the land to it to provide house sites to its members in 2010. The present government withdrew the allotment on the ground of non-utilisation of the land for the purpose it was allotted.

The society told the court that the GO was issued on June 15 for taking over the land and the very next day, the authorities took possession of the land by conducting the panchnama without giving it the opportunity to seek its remedies under law.

While granting the stay, the judge posted the case on July 17.  

Tags: hyderabad high court, telangana state government, land allotted for house sites
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

