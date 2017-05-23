Nation, Current Affairs

We must come together to make the world safer: Centre on Manchester attack

ANI
Published May 23, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 9:47 am IST
The suspected terror attack took place on Monday night during the pop singer Ariana Grande's concert.
Armed police respond after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 Armed police respond after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Tuesday condemned the suspected terror attack at Manchester, England in which 19 people lost their lives and over 50 others got injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena in which 19 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

"Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, BJP president Amit Shah said people must come together to make the world a more peaceful place.

"The loss of lives in Manchester attack is disturbing. We strongly condemn it. We must come together to make the world a more peaceful place," Shah said.

The suspected terror attack took place on Monday night during the pop singer Ariana Grande's concert.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the number of casualties in the explosions and said that the incident is being treated as terrorist attacks until further investigation.

Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena.

However, the cause of the reported blast is still not known.

"Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area," Greater Manchester Police said in a series of tweets.

The 23-year-old pop singer did not sustain any injury in the incident.

Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, jitendra singh, manchester attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

