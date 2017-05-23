Nation, Current Affairs

TRS taking credit of Rs 2 lakh-crore Central schemes, claims BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Telangana unit of the BJP has listed several schemes for which the NDA government has provided funds.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is a on a mission to decimate opposition parties in all states, has accused the TRS government of claiming credit for funds provided by the NDA government at the centre for developmental works and welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 2 lakh-crore since it came to power.

Under the slogan ‘Icchedi Modi prabhutvam, cheppukunedi KCR sarkar,’ (Modi government provides, KCR government takes credit), the Telangana unit of the BJP has listed several schemes for which the NDA government has provided funds but for which Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed credit. The BJP has also claimed for the first time that it played a key role in the granting of statehood for Telangana in 2014.

It says in the pamphlet which contains this claim: ‘BJP played a key role in the granting of statehood for Telangana and is sincerely helping the state in development. Narendra Modi government has provided nearly Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of Telangana so far and taken up welfare schemes.’

a

The pamphlet has reportedly been issued on the directions of the BJP’s national president, Amit Shah, who is on a three-day tour of the state.

Titled Antodaya Spurthitho Andhari Abhivrudhi—Mukhya maina Kendra padhakala, it gives a break-up of the Rs 2 lakh-crore funding to TS by the Centre for various schemes.

Earlier, Amit Shah was accorded a warm welcome at the Hyderabad Airport by BJP state president K. Laxman, party Floor leader G. Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders. A group of AAP activists staged a dharna against Amit Shah at Choutuppal and were whisked away by the police for their troubles.

In Nalgonda, Madiga JAC activists staged a protest demanding categorisation of SCs. Amit Shah interacted with a group of intellectuals from Hyderabad and Nalgonda districts and sought their support in development of the nation through Modi schemes.

He also interacted with state BJP office-bearers and district presidents and asked them to mingle with people, take up public issues, build up party and strive to ensure BJP was the alternative to Congress and TRS in the state and set election victory as the goal.

Tags: trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao

TRS diverting central funds: BJP

The BJP leader said that the country will soon be ridden of corruption.
27 Feb 2017 4:39 AM
BJP national president Amit Shah

BJP, TRS spar over funds released by Centre for Telangana

BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) deputy floor leader Ramachandra Reddy said that the party was ready for an open debate on the issue.
13 Jun 2016 2:01 AM

Entertainment Gallery

The regular stunner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed headlines this time too and Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival this year. However, Sonam Kapoor has also managed to establish her own idenity on the red carpet with her fashion sense. Her appearances at the film festival are among the main reasons she is known as a fashionista in Bollywood. Here we take a look at her outfits at the festival in the last seven years.

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's fashion revolution in her 7-year journey
Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor glitters in a gold Elie Saab gown

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France .(Photo: AP)
 

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

Mark Zuckerberg
 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor weaves magic in this custom cropped trouser sari!

Sonam Kapoor at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Instagram/salilsand)
 

Video: Sea lion drags shocked girl into water by her dress

A family relative however immediately jumped into the water to rescue the girl and brought her out in time. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Men can last five minutes longer during sex with new penis wipes

The average time for ejaculation is five and half minutes (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gave no interview to any media outlet: Karti Chidambaram

It is now known who posted the image of the interview on Facebook, or when it was withdrawn. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Picket trench still wide open

In February, a large chuck of the road in front of the existing Picket nala was cut open to build a new culvert.

BJP will form govt in Telangana in coming days: Amit Shah

Shah also claimed the BJP was the largest political party in the world with 11 crore membership.(Photo: PTI)

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats cancelled; no new date announced

Rajya Sabha

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham