TRS taking credit of Rs 2 lakh-crore Central schemes, claims BJP

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is a on a mission to decimate opposition parties in all states, has accused the TRS government of claiming credit for funds provided by the NDA government at the centre for developmental works and welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 2 lakh-crore since it came to power.

Under the slogan ‘Icchedi Modi prabhutvam, cheppukunedi KCR sarkar,’ (Modi government provides, KCR government takes credit), the Telangana unit of the BJP has listed several schemes for which the NDA government has provided funds but for which Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed credit. The BJP has also claimed for the first time that it played a key role in the granting of statehood for Telangana in 2014.

It says in the pamphlet which contains this claim: ‘BJP played a key role in the granting of statehood for Telangana and is sincerely helping the state in development. Narendra Modi government has provided nearly Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of Telangana so far and taken up welfare schemes.’

The pamphlet has reportedly been issued on the directions of the BJP’s national president, Amit Shah, who is on a three-day tour of the state.

Titled Antodaya Spurthitho Andhari Abhivrudhi—Mukhya maina Kendra padhakala, it gives a break-up of the Rs 2 lakh-crore funding to TS by the Centre for various schemes.

Earlier, Amit Shah was accorded a warm welcome at the Hyderabad Airport by BJP state president K. Laxman, party Floor leader G. Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders. A group of AAP activists staged a dharna against Amit Shah at Choutuppal and were whisked away by the police for their troubles.

In Nalgonda, Madiga JAC activists staged a protest demanding categorisation of SCs. Amit Shah interacted with a group of intellectuals from Hyderabad and Nalgonda districts and sought their support in development of the nation through Modi schemes.

He also interacted with state BJP office-bearers and district presidents and asked them to mingle with people, take up public issues, build up party and strive to ensure BJP was the alternative to Congress and TRS in the state and set election victory as the goal.