Stray dog in Rajasthan finds home in France

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published May 23, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 2:20 am IST
She used to leave Mithai with a farmer’s family living nearby. She also took a great deal of care of the dog daily.
French research scholar Marium Baibout with her dog Mithai.
Jaipur: A stray dog in Jaipur had its day when she found a home in France. Last Friday, Mithai, as she was affectionately called by her French owner Marium Baibout, a research scholar, boarded a flight after clearing all the hurdles.

Ms Baibout struggled for two months; took a break from her studies and spent around Rs 7 lakh to take Mithai to her home in Bordeaux, France. Ms Baibout found ‘Mithai’ outside Amity University on the Jaipur-Delhi nati-onal highway in January last year. She liked the stray and took her home.

She used to leave Mithai with a farmer’s family living nearby. She also took a great deal of care of the dog daily.  As her research was nearing its end and she had to leave for home,

Ms Baibout started to worry about ‘Mithai’: She didn't want to leave her behind. So she went back to France to understand the legal process to take the dog with her.

It wasn't easy and she had to do quite a bit of running around in France as well as in India. She got the necessary medical tests of ’Mithai’ completed for which blood and serum samples were sent to Delhi, Scotland and France. Dr Sunil Chawla, who treated  ‘Mithai’, said Ms Baibout took great pains to bring the dog to his clinic and sometimes had to come in a city bus yet she never missed an appointment. “Mithai’s blood samples had to be sent to Scotland twice because the first time samples were damaged in transit,” he said.

Kennel Club of Rajasthan secretary Viren Sharma said Ms Baibout came to the kennel to insert a microchip in Mithai’s neck to confirm the identity and details the detail for government records.

