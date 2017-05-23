Samosa maker’s son from Kukatpally takes top rank in Eamcet

Hyderabad: Poor financial background has not come in the way of studies of V. Mohan Abhyas from Kukatpally Housing Board. The top ranks he scored in state and national entrance test are a pointer to his brilliance and study.

Mohan bagged the fifth rank in TS Eamcet, that goes with his first rank in AP Eamcet, the results of which were announced in May first week. He also bagged the All India Sixth rank and South India first rank in JEE Mains.

Mohan’s father V. Subba Rao sells samosas for a living. He and his wife make samosas at home. Subba Rao peddles a bagful of samosas by keeping them at the back of his cycle, and goes about selling them in residential and commercial areas. Some snack stalls in Kukatpally too buy samosas from him. Mohan also helps his parents in making samosas.

Subba Rao hails from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, but he had shifted to the city 13 years ago in search of a better livelihood.

Mohan Abhyas’s next target is to join B.E (Engineering Physics) in IIT Chennai based on JEE Advanced that was held on May 21. Simultaneously, he wants to do a conventional B.Sc with Physics as one of the subjects through Distance Education.

“My aim is to go for research studies in Physics and ultimately become a scientist,” Mohan