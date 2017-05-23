Nation, Current Affairs

J&K human shield row: Major defends his act, says took step to save civilians

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 23, 2017, 7:23 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Had I not done that, there would've been at least 10 to 12 casualties, recalls Major Leetul Gogoi.
Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)
 Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Srinagar: After the Jammu and Kashmir police refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him for tying a man on the bonnet of his jeep as a 'human shield', Major Leetul Gogoi on Tuesday defended his act by saying that he took the step "to save the local people."

"We went to a polling booth to monitor the security situation, where some people started pelting stones and petrol bombs at us. I took the step to save civilians," Major Gogoi said in a press briefing.

On Monday, Major Gogoi was awarded by the Army for his 'sustained efforts' in counter-insurgency operations. The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' for Major Gogoi was seen as an indication that he is unlikely to be implicated for the incident by a Court of Inquiry which the Army maintains is still going on.

"Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand had said.

Sources said Major Gogoi was given the award during Gen Rawat's visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' is considered a prestigious award and is given for distinguished services and devotion to duties.

"At that time the idea to tie him to the jeep came suddenly in my mind. Seeing this, the stone pelting stopped and I got a safe window to come out. If I had not done this, there would have been at least 10 to 12 casualties,” Gogoi recalled.

The Army major said what happened was not premeditated.

"1,200 people had surrounded the poll station and were trying to burn it with petrol bombs. People were pelting stones from all sides,” Major Gogoi said.

The political parties were irked and said that his measures against stone-pelters would only aggravate the situation in the Valley.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Budgam district.

The video sparked major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani said the International

Court of Justice should take suo-moto action against Major Gogoi.

He termed the honouring of Gogoi by the Army as an extremely distressing and shameful act.

"It (honouring the Major) is extremely distressing and a shameful act. Honouring such an officer clearly vindicates our claim that this is a state-sponsored policy and if not stopped, it will prove detrimental for human lives," Geelani said in a statement here.

He linked the human shield controversy to that of the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue and said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should intervene and punish erring officer.

Geelani also hit out at politicians for favouring Major Gogoi and their misinterpretation of the gruesome incident. "It is ridiculous to award the said officer for the insensitive human shield incident. It is not an exemplary act. How did he save human lives? The youth was arrested in Beerwa when the situation was quite peaceful and normal. "It is a fabricated story and a lame excuse to save the erring official," he said.

Tags: major leetul gogoi, indian army, kashmir protesters, stone pelters
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

