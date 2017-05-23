Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler for hiding criminal cases to renew passport

PTI
Published May 23, 2017, 5:23 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 5:23 pm IST
The court later handed over Tytler's passport to CBI and left it up to them to decide whether or not register an FIR registered against him.
Meanwhile, Tytler on Monday again refused to undergo lie detector test before the Karkardooma court in connection with the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler after noting that he got his passport renewed by providing incorrect information stating that he didn't have any pending criminal cases against him.

Earlier, Tytler had appeared in the court in a case of allegedly hiding details of ongoing criminal cases against him while obtaining judicial clearance to get his passport renewed and travel abroad.

"Why was the application seeking permission withdrawn this morning? Also, why was the application withdrawn after you had got the passport? You should've admitted at the passport office that you had not provided the correct information earlier and will apply afresh for clearance. You didn't do so," the Court asked Tytler's counsel.

The court later handed over Tytler's passport to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and left up to them to decide whether to or not register an FIR registered against him.

Meanwhile, Tytler on Monday again refused to undergo lie detector test before the Karkardooma court in connection with the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case.

Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma were earlier asked by the court to appear in person or file an affidavit stating if they wanted to undergo lie detector test or not.

Earlier in April also, Tytler refused to undergo a lie-detector test in connection with the case.

In February, the CBI had sought the court's permission for lie-detector tests on Tytler and Verma.

The investigating agency had in its plea requested the court to direct the duo to appear before it and accord their consent for conducting polygraph test so that further investigation can be conducted in the matter.

Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed.

The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to Tytler in the case but re-opened the investigation following the December 4, 2015, order in the wake of arms dealer Abhishek Verma's allegations, who also charged in this case.

The investigative agency moved a written application in the Karkardooma Court on the issue, after the arms dealer's accusation against the Congress politician of influencing a witness Surender Singh by giving him money and promising to send his son Narender Singh to Canada.

The agency had in September 2016 filed its investigation report in the case.

Tags: jagdish tytler, congress, patiala high court, passport
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

First poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto unveiled at Cannes

First poster of 'Manto' was unveiled at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Facebook/NanditaDas)
 

Video: Snake swallows crocodile after five-hour long battle in Australia

The video which was posted a while back has been watched over 53 million times and people can’t believe it. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Video: Indian student touches American dean's feet, leaves him puzzled

Showing respect to elders is an integral part of Indian culture (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: US First Lady brushes off Trump's extended hand on Israel visit

(Photo: Videograb)
 

Beware: Spy cameras are getting better

Pin hole cameras are nothing but tiny sensors that can grab photos and videos with a very tiny lens — as small as a pin hole.
 

It is not nice to have abuses thrown at your mother and sister: Saif on Amrita

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan in their happy days.
