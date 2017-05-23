Nation, Current Affairs

Benami deals: After I-T raids, ED arrests CA of Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa

ANI
Published May 23, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
The Chartered Accountant, who provided money to Misa Bharti's company, would be produced before the Patiala court.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad along with his daughter and party candidate from Patliputra Misa Bharti. (Photo: PTI)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad along with his daughter and party candidate from Patliputra Misa Bharti. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rajesh Agarwal, in connection with the money trail scam of around Rs 8000 crore.

Agarwal, who provided money to Misa Bharti's company, would be produced before the Patiala court.

The arrest comes days after raids were conducted by the Income Tax department at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurugram on companies and people associated with Lalu.

As per sources, the raids were conducted on the charges of illegal (benami) land deals worth Rs. 1,000 crore.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) chief is already under scanner in the fodder scam case.

Tags: ed, lalu prasad yadav, misa bharti, ca, arrest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

