Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath, temples on radar of terrorists posing as saints

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AMITA VERMA
Published Apr 23, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 2:34 am IST
State DGP Sulkhan Singh told reporters that the police was equipped to deal with any situation.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s security was upgraded and the state was put on alert on Saturday following Intelligence inputs that about two dozen terrorists posing as saffron-clad saints can target religious sites and other public places.

Officials said the terrorists — trained by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI — have entered UP via Nepal.

State DGP Sulkhan Singh told reporters that the police was equipped to deal with any situation.

The alert shared by the Madhya Pradesh police comes about a month after Mr Adityanath took over as UP’s CM. It also comes two days after security agencies busted a suspected module of the terror outfit ISIS.

Following the alert, quick-reaction teams will escort the CM at all times and secure his residence and office.

The saffron-robed 44-year-old has been requested not to meet any visitor not frisked by security personnel. His residence’s entry has been further restricted. People will be thoroughly frisked before being allowed to participate in the daily Janata Darshan of the priest-politician.

“We have been informed that these militants have learnt local dialects and accent, and can recite from scriptures, even the Gayatri Mantra for access to places that VIPs frequent,” said a senior police official.

The police said that the ISIS suspects arrested recently from UP had been living in rented houses, posing as tilak-wearing Hindus.

Security was being upgraded at religious places — including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura — and also at vital installations, including airports, bus and railway stations, besides the state Assembly and Lok Bhavan, UP’s new seat of power.

Special security measures were being taken for the Gorakhnath temple of which the CM is the spiritual head. Special police teams with sniffer dogs and metal detectors were being deployed to regulate entry into the temple area.

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities showed up in big numbers, turning a head too many, at director Zoya Akhtar's private bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar throws a party and the who's who of Bollywood showed up
Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Special team will seize cars of drunks

Once drunk motorists are caught their vehicles are taken to the concerned traffic police station. Unless the violators attend the counselling at Begumpet or Goshamahal the vehicle is not returned. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Light rain set to give relief from heat

The entire state witnessed an abnormal rise in temperatures in many districts including Hyderabad, and the maximum temperatures were 4-5 degrees above its normal.

Osmania University: Glitch hits varsity’s portal issuing entry passes to fete

OU adopted a new strategy regarding entry passes, in a departure from the regular procedure of issuing passes across the counter.

Osmania University puts off felicitation of alumni

According to sources, the OU administration did not want any controversy on the eve of the three-day inaugural fete and hence it postponed the event to a later date. As the centenary celebrations will be spread over a year with a host of programmes like the Indian Science Congress (in January, 2018) and the Global Alumni Meet (in December 2017) having been lined up, the varsity found justification in holding back the event for now and conducting it later.

Door delivery of fuel not a ‘smart’ move

They also raise wild fears that miscreants could misuse the fuel to make petrol bombs for use in agitations.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham