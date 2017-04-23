Nation, Current Affairs

Saw Advani, Joshi trying to stop crowd demolishing Babri Masjid: Ex-Sena MP

PTI
Published Apr 23, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Pradhan and BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma were the only two leaders from Thane who had gone to Ayodhya in 1992.
Senior BJP leaders L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (Photo: File)
 Senior BJP leaders L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (Photo: File)

Thane (Maharashtra): Former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan on Saturday said that he had seen L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi pacifying the crowd and preventing them from going ahead with the demolition of Babri Masjid.

"I had seen Advani and Joshi controlling the crowd, pacifying them and preventing them from going ahead but no one was in a mood to listen to them and the things happened due to the mob fury," Pradhan, said recollecting the events on December 6, 1992.

Pradhan and BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma were the only two leaders from Thane who had gone to Ayodhya in 1992.

Sharma and Pradhan will be tried along with Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti and other senior BJP leaders in the case as per the recent Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court had order restoring criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi and Bharti in the 1992 Ayodhya Babri masjid demolition case.

Pradhan said that he was proud that his name was included in the list of those including Advani, Joshi, Bharti, who will also be tried in the case afresh.

"I am ready to face the trial," said Pradhan.

Tags: lk advani, murli manohar joshi, babri masjid, babri case, satish pradhan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

Related Stories

Ram Vilas Vedanti, a former BJP MP. (File photo)

I, not Advani, incited karsevaks to demolish Babri: ex-BJP MP Vedanti

Vedanti's remarks came two days after the Supreme Court resurrected the conspiracy charge against Advani.
22 Apr 2017 10:16 AM
Amit Shah phoned Advani after planning the BJP’s strategy to handle the Supreme Court ruling. (Photo: File)

BJP is with you: Amit Shah to Advani after SC order on Babri case

Amit Shah met Modi, Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and others at the PM's residence yesterday to discuss the SC order.
20 Apr 2017 12:11 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American physicist becomes dean of college under Kansas State University

Chakrabarti succeeds Peter Dorhout, who is now vice president for research at the university. (Kansas State University/Twitter)
 

Watch: Tree spotted on Mars, claims alien hunter

(Photo: NASA)
 

This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S8 actually costs

(Image: Galaxy S8)
 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil pride, not Hindi hatred, drives movement

Every time the government in New Delhi moves to impose greater linguistic inequality by promoting the use of Hindi, shockwaves are felt most in a state where Hindi made the least inroads in close to 70 years since Independence.

National language and the Hindi hegemony

Despite there being no mention of it in the Constitution, and despite clarifications by the judiciary, the assertion that Hindi has national language status continues unabated.

'Bengaluru kids undernourished'

The survey revealed that nine out of 10 children in the city are at risk of suffering from hidden hunger, leaving them susceptible to stunting, weakened immune systems, impaired cognitive function, anaemia, and low energy levels

Finally, Bengaluru gets mechanical sweepers

Of the 16 machines, the first two sweepers have reached Bengaluru, seven are on the way, while seven more will arrive in July.

CBSE class X exam gets tougher

In a circular issued to its affiliated schools, the CBSE said while 80 marks would be for the final theory examination in any given subject, of the 20 marks reserved for internals, 10 would be for a student's two best performances in three periodic examinations held during the academic year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham