Nation, Current Affairs

Pascal Mazurier’s wife used child as a ‘weapon’: Court’s verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALA CHAUHAN
Published Apr 23, 2017, 3:09 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 3:49 am IST
‘She made French ex-diplomat a scapegoat to make him stay back in India’
Pascal Mazurier (Centre) was arrested in 2012 and released on bail
 Pascal Mazurier (Centre) was arrested in 2012 and released on bail

BENGALURU: Acquitting former French diplomat Pascal Mazurier in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) case, in which his estranged wife Suja Jones accused him of raping their minor daughter, Additional City, Civil and Sessions Judge B.S. Rekha has stated that Mazurier was fixed by the complainant, who used their minor child as a “weapon” to prevent him from leaving India for his next posting to South Africa.

“In this case, the conduct of the complainant (Suja) itself shows that her intention was not to take care of the child (victim) or the husband, but to connect the accused with the crime and she went to that extent of using the child as a weapon. Further, the doctors (who had examined the victim) have stated that the child had shown some pictures and stated that her father has hurt her. But in the statement recorded by the Investigation Officer the child has stated that she loves her papa and he is very good and at that particular time the complainant was not with the child when the statement was recorded. This shows that the child has not suffered any sexual harassment by the father, whereas this complainant with the assistance of the people around her, had made plan and preparation to connect the accused with the crime, so that he can be detained in India and he should not take her children out of India,” stated the order.

The judgement further stated, “The entire episode is supported by the NGO and they have helped the complainant in all aspects, including financial assistance, for conducting her case in the Family Court. If at all the mother (Suja) was having responsibility of the children, she should not have allowed the child to be with the father. Further, before making these allegations, the complainant has contacted as far as possible all the NGOs and the doctors so that she can prepare a case. Further when the clothes worn by the child at the time of the alleged incident were not given to the doctor, then how she can get the presence of semenal stains and the spermatozoa is also doubtful.”

“If at all such an incident has occurred, then naturally the victim would have sustained bleeding injuries in her private part or in anus, but it is not forthcoming. Further there are no injuries found on the private parts of the victim. The complainant intentionally with the help of the NGO and doctors has made the accused as scapegoat in order to restrain him from going out of India,” the order stated.

Tags: pascal mazurier
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: New strategy to nab drunks

The officer said the maximum number of drunk motorists were caught from the Banjara and Jubilee Hills junctions.

2 students drown in Hyderabad lake

Two students who were on a jolly trip to a lake in Sangareddy district drowned. The boys are Raju, 16, and Tarun, 18.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Special team will seize cars of drunks

Once drunk motorists are caught their vehicles are taken to the concerned traffic police station. Unless the violators attend the counselling at Begumpet or Goshamahal the vehicle is not returned. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Light rain set to give relief from heat

The entire state witnessed an abnormal rise in temperatures in many districts including Hyderabad, and the maximum temperatures were 4-5 degrees above its normal.

Osmania University: Glitch hits varsity’s portal issuing entry passes to fete

OU adopted a new strategy regarding entry passes, in a departure from the regular procedure of issuing passes across the counter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham