Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh government to set up Social Media Regulatory Authority

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI VASUDEVAN
Published Apr 23, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 2:43 am IST
The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to set up a Social Media Regulatory Authority (SMRA) to exercise greater control over social media.
The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to set up a Social Media Regulatory Authority (SMRA) to exercise greater control over social media platforms.
 The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to set up a Social Media Regulatory Authority (SMRA) to exercise greater control over social media platforms.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to set up a Social Media Regulatory Authority (SMRA) to exercise greater control over social media platforms. The CM has asked a former DGP to prepare draft regulations on this and identify legal experts who are good at addressing issues related to the social media. Legislative affairs minister Yanamala Ramakri-shnudu would play a key role in designing the draft of this authority, according to sources.

In fact, the Information Technology Act, 2000, categorically makes the netizens liable for punishment in the case of posting any incriminating or illegal content on social media. In fact, the law has gone even further and recognises the netizens providing content on social media as a content service provider and network service provider. Hence, they are intermediaries under the law, according to a cyber law expert in the city police commissionerate.

“Our cyber law requires intermediaries, including users of social media, to exercise due diligence while they discharge their obligations under the law,” he observed. In the Shreya Singhal case, the Supreme Court has held that the intermediaries are duty-bound to oblige when they are called upon by any order of the government to remove or disable access to any information as well as provide relevant connected information pertaining to identity of the offenders, according to high court advocate Chandu Srinivasa Rao. However, he felt that the idea of setting up SMRA is ill-conceived. Any illegal or criminal activity done by any person on social media leaves an electronic footprint which can always be used for the purposes of identifying the real person and prosecuting him for the legal consequences, Chandu Srinivasa Rao observed.

The state government is also in consultations with cyber law experts as to how to address the social media menace that the CM and his family members, in particular, are facing. Though the move for the setting up SMRA is in the initial stage, the government is bent upon doing its best to regulate the social media through all possible means. 

Tags: social media regulatory authority
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: New strategy to nab drunks

The officer said the maximum number of drunk motorists were caught from the Banjara and Jubilee Hills junctions.

2 students drown in Hyderabad lake

Two students who were on a jolly trip to a lake in Sangareddy district drowned. The boys are Raju, 16, and Tarun, 18.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Special team will seize cars of drunks

Once drunk motorists are caught their vehicles are taken to the concerned traffic police station. Unless the violators attend the counselling at Begumpet or Goshamahal the vehicle is not returned. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Light rain set to give relief from heat

The entire state witnessed an abnormal rise in temperatures in many districts including Hyderabad, and the maximum temperatures were 4-5 degrees above its normal.

Osmania University: Glitch hits varsity’s portal issuing entry passes to fete

OU adopted a new strategy regarding entry passes, in a departure from the regular procedure of issuing passes across the counter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham