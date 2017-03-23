Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala camp now 'ADMK Amma', OPS faction is 'ADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma': EC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 11:20 am IST
The EC also allotted the 'Auto' symbol to the Sasikala faction and the 'Electric Pole' symbol to the OPS group, said ANI.
O. Paneerselvam and V. K. Sasikala. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday allotted the ‘Autorickshaw’ symbol to the Sasikala camp of AIADMK, and said the new party would be named ADMK Amma.

However, in what appears to be a split in the party, the EC also stated that the O Panneerselvam camp would use the ‘Electric Pole’ symbol and the new party formed by its faction would be called 'ADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma'.

The VK Sasikala camp in the AIADMK on Thursday told the Election Commission that it wanted to name the party ‘ADMK Amma’.

The EC had given the Sasikala camp the option of choosing ‘Auto’, ‘Bat’ or ‘Cap’ as its symbol.

The EC had on Wednesday frozen the AIADMK symbol of ‘Two Leaves’ after both the Panneerselvam camp and the Sasikala camp approached it claiming rights to the symbol.

Instead, it had asked both camps to select new party symbols.

Tags: admk amma, aiadmk, sasikala camp, ops camp, election commission
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

