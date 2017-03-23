Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra Government offers security to doctors, some call off strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2017, 5:21 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 5:21 am IST
Meanwhile, as many as 1,200 resident doctors in medical colleges in Mumbai were issued notices thourgh their deans by BMC.
AIIMS doctors wear helmets as a sign of protest against assaults. (Photo: Agencies)
  AIIMS doctors wear helmets as a sign of protest against assaults. (Photo: Agencies)

Mumbai: Some resident doctors decided to call off their strike on Wednesday evening after the Maharashtra government gave them an assurance of increased security, better crowd management system at public hospitals and health insurance among other things.

Members of the Maharashtra association of resident doctors (MARD) met medical education minister Girish Mahajan at the Vidhan Bhavan to resolve the issue.

Around 4,500 resident doctors across the state had gone on mass leave in the backdrop of the recent spate of attacks on doctors by relatives of patients.

However, even as some resident doctors decided to resume duty, a majority of them have decided to continue with the strike, said sources. The doctors had struck work from Monday.  

Mr Mahajan had warned the striking doctors that the government would stop their salaries for the next six months after which the MARD agreed to discuss the issue.

“The doctors have withdrawn their strike and will resume the duty from 8 pm. We have agreed to some of their demands like — increase security, have crowd management system. emergency alarms, install more CCTV cameras etc,” said Mr Mahajan.

He added that to reduce unnecessary crowding near patients, all government hospitals have been instructed to keep only one entry door instead of multiple entries.

“Like private hospitals, the government hospitals will also issue passes to patients’ relatives to restrict the entry. We will soon have the system to manage crowds," Mr Mahajan explained.

The government is also willing to pay Rs 33 crore for deployment of 1100 security guards at the 16 medical colleges. “We will be having 700 security guards in the next 15 days from Maharashtra Security Board. They are already trained with good fitness level and can handle emergency situation. We were also told by the doctors to install an alarm system for emergency situation, which we agreed. We will install more CCTV cameras in hospitals. Every hospitals will have security committees to take review of the situation. The committee would include hospital dean, social activists, residents doctors etc,” he said.

The medical education department is also considering to have training sessions for doctors on how to communicate with the patients. "In an emergency situation, doctors need to communicate sensitively with the relatives of patients. The Centre has guidelines on providing training to the doctors on this line. We will soon start the training," Mr Mahajan said.

Tags: aiims, doctors, bmc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
 

Shah Rukh Khan wins IT battle in Kaun Banega Crorepati case

The actor was last seen in the ironically named ‘Raees.'
 

Video: Adorable rhino asking cameraman for belly rub in the wild

The video looks adorable (Photo: YouTube)
 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Set up your old text Status back on WhatsApp, here’s how

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Won't waste even a drop of water': AP legislators take oath

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: File)

Cows from Gorakhpur to be shifted to Yogi Adityanath's official residence

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Indian stewardess hurt in Brussels terror attack eager to fly again

This photograph of Chaphekar had become a defining image of the March 22 bombing in the Brussels airport and subway. (Photo: AP)

Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios, keeps Home and Finance ministry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath’s ‘anti-Romeo’ squad swings into action, hit the streets in UP

Anti-Romeo squad of police hauls up a youth in Lucknow on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham