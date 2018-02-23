Tension at Banaras Hindu University as play ‘Glorifying Godse’ staged

Lucknow: The Banaras Hindu University remained tense on Thursday after a group of students filed a complaint objecting to a play allegedly celebrating Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was recently staged on the campus. The complaint was filed after a video clip of the controversial play Maine Gandhi Ko Kyon Mara, which was staged as part of three-day cultural festival Sanskriti 2018,.went viral on social media.

Alleging sedition the students complained to the university authorities and the district administration, seeking action against those who “depicted Godse as a hero and justified Gandhi’s assassination”. Chief proctor Royana Singh confirmed that she had received a complaint. “I have forwarded the complaint to police as well. We are going to check the facts and probe the allegations of sedition,” she said.