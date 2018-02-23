search on deccanchronicle.com
Show equal urgency to probe Loya death, quiz Shah: Kejriwal after search

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 3:41 pm IST
Kejriwal tweeted that the Council of Ministers has sought an appointment to meet Hon'ble LG Anil Baijal on Friday.
 A team 60-70 policemen on Friday searched Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: As Delhi Police searched Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for collecting evidence related to an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, the chief minister on Friday said that the probe agencies should show equal urgency to probe CBI judge BH Loya's death.

He also asked when BJP president Amit Shah will be questioned in the Loya death case.

 

Kejriwal tweeted that the Council of Ministers has sought an appointment to meet Hon’ble LG Anil Baijal on Friday over the issue.

A team 60-70 policemen on Friday searched Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area.

"A police team has been sent to the chief minister's residence for collecting all evidence, including CCTV footage, in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary," Additional DCP, North Delhi, Harinder Singh said. 

The police team will retrieve CCTV footage and question staff members on what happened on Monday night at a meeting in which Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly attacked by two lawmakers of the AAP. 

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was beaten by the lawmakers in Arvind Kejriwal's presence after being called for a meeting at midnight.

The chief secretary said he was attacked after being asked to explain why a three-year anniversary campaign of AAP was not being released.

AAP legislators Prakash Jarwal and Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the assault.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's key aide VK Jain reportedly told a city court that he had seen ruling party lawmakers assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

