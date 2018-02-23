Karnataka: Green crusaders to press for eco-friendly budgets

Bengaluru: It was a sweet victory for the citizens yet again, as they pressured the government to retract its decision to amend the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act (1976). However, they have chosen not to rest on their oars. A group of citizens, led by tree doctor Vijay Nishanth, has already started preparing an 'environmental manifesto' keeping the environmental degradation in mind. With elections around the corner, the manifesto will be handed over to all the political parties and they have to address them in their own party manifestos, if they really have an intention to earn the votes of environment loving citizens, Nishanth said.

"No matter which government comes to power, the environment has to be given the first priority. But all these years it is neglected and that is where people like us have to step in by registering our protests," he observed.

“As normal people even we have our own business and cannot always come out on streets and keep protesting. That in other ways gives a wrong notion that environmentalists and citizens activists have no better job to do, but to just protest every single move of government”, Nishanth said and added, “I shall be calling environmentalists, green crusaders, citizen activists and people from all walks of life like theatre personality Prakash Belawadi, former judge M.F. Saldana across the state to prepare this."

He said the support from the youth and citizens has been overwhelming and with their encouragement, we shall influence the politicians to give first priority for the environment.

Chopped tree unattended

Even though felling of trees is governed by Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act (1976), this is hardly respected either by the citizens or the civic authorities.

A few weeks ago, a coconut tree on 12th Main Indiranagar was hastily chopped down by the BBMP. When nearby residents questioned the officials, they said it was affecting the flow of water on the side drain, but they did not even bother to remove the chopped remnants.

This is the case across the city. BBMP or Bescom employees come in vehicles, chop and trim trees randomly and vanish only to come and repeat the same next time. Mayor Sampath Raj was not available for comments.