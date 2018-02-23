search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: Green crusaders to press for eco-friendly budgets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published Feb 23, 2018, 3:33 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 4:52 am IST
‘Environmental manifesto’ to be handed over to all political parties.
Environmental activists stage a protest against tree-cutting in Bengaluru. (Photo:DC)
 Environmental activists stage a protest against tree-cutting in Bengaluru. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: It was a sweet victory for the citizens yet again, as they pressured the government to retract its decision to amend the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act (1976). However, they have chosen not to rest on their oars. A group of citizens, led by tree doctor Vijay Nishanth, has already started preparing an 'environmental manifesto' keeping the environmental degradation in mind. With elections around the corner, the manifesto will be handed over to all the political parties and they have to address them in their own party manifestos, if they really have an intention to earn the votes of environment loving citizens, Nishanth said.

"No matter which government comes to power, the environment has to be given the first priority. But all these years it is neglected and that is where people like us have to step in by registering our protests," he observed.

 

“As normal people even we have our own business and cannot always come out on streets and keep protesting. That in other ways gives a wrong notion that environmentalists and citizens activists have no better job to do, but to just protest every single move of government”, Nishanth said and added, “I shall be calling environmentalists, green crusaders, citizen activists and people from all walks of life like theatre personality Prakash Belawadi, former judge M.F. Saldana across the state to prepare this."

He said the support from the youth and citizens has been overwhelming and with their encouragement, we shall influence the politicians to give first priority for the environment.

Chopped tree unattended

Even though felling of trees is governed by Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act (1976), this is hardly respected either by the citizens or the civic authorities.

A few weeks ago, a coconut tree on 12th Main Indiranagar was hastily chopped down by the BBMP. When nearby residents questioned the officials, they said it was affecting the flow of water on the side drain, but they did not even bother to remove the chopped remnants.

This is the case across the city. BBMP or Bescom employees come in vehicles, chop and trim trees randomly and vanish only to come and repeat the same next time. Mayor Sampath Raj was not available for comments.

Tags: karnataka tree preservation act, environmental degradation, political parties
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Musical parade at Vindhyagiri sets world record

A musical parade held around the Vindhyagiri Hill on the eve of the Mahamastakbahisheka of the towering statue of Bahubali atop it, has won the “Golden Book of World Records”.

Fund mishandling: CAG raps Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited

CAG has rapped the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) and the power sector for mishandling accounts. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Fire at Innovative Film City, wax house, big boss set destroyed

The Big Boss set gutted after a blaze at Innovative Film City in Bidadi on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

BIFFES: Kareena Kapoor Khan lends starry aura

From left, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Chairman S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Urban Development Minister R. Roshan Baig at the inauguration of BIFFES in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Congress Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekar’s men on rampage

S T Somashekar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham