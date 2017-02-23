Karnataka man beheads mother, performs last rites with severed head

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man in Karnataka's Chitradurga district was arrested on Tuesday after he beheaded his mother with a sickle and went on to perform the last rites with her severed head.

According to reports, Thimmappa, who lived with his 65-year-old mother for the past ten years, killed her following an altercation during dinner. He then proceeded to perform her last rites with the severed head within the household.

Neighbours, alerted the police after noticing something odd. Thimappa refused to open the door to the authorities claiming that he had killed his mother on God's orders in his dream the previous night. The cops eventually broke open the door and arrested him.

Thimappa, who owned a local shop, was married but eventually separated from his wife Suma within two years of marriage over alleged 'irresponsible behaviour'.

The separation left him disturbed and he held his mother responsible for the turn of events in his life, and used to have frequent quarrels with her. His elder brother and two elder sisters lived in the same village but never bothered to check on him.

Thimappa was produced at the local court, and is currently under judicial custody.