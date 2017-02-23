 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav struck in his first over as Australia lost David Warner after a solid start in the opening Test against India. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia lose Warner after solid start
 
After Karnataka Assembly nod, Kambala bill sent to President for assent

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 11:28 am IST
The bill was tabled after the clamour for Kambala grew, spurred by the success of pro-jallikattu (taming of bull) stir in Tamil Nadu.
The bullock cart races are held in parts of North Karnataka and Shivamogga and Kambala in the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.
Bengaluru: A Bill passed recently by the state Assembly to legalise traditional buffalo race Kambala and bullock cart races has been sent to the President for his assent, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said here on Wednesday.

“The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2017 has been approved by the Governor. We have now sent it to the President of India,” Jayachandra told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, a Central Act, was amended in its application to Karnataka by the bill which was passed by the legislature earlier this month. 

The bill was tabled after the clamour for Kambala grew, spurred by the success of pro-jallikattu (taming of bull) stir in Tamil Nadu. The bullock cart races are held in parts of North Karnataka and Shivamogga and Kambala in the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. A Karnataka High Court division bench, headed by Chief Justice S.K. Mukherjee, had in November last year stayed  holding of Kambala on a petition by PETA challenging it in view of orders passed by the Supreme Court on jallikattu. On January 30, the High Court had said it would await the Supreme Court verdict on jallikattu case.

Budget on March 15
Jayachandra said the state budget will be presented on March 15. “The session will begin on March 15 and will go on till March 28 and it has to be approved by the Governor," he said.

