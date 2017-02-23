Cot, table fan, attached bathroom: Sasikala's new list of demands in jail

Bengaluru: AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, currently lodged in a Bengaluru jail after the Supreme Court convicted her in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, has again applied for ‘better amenities’ in prison.

According to a report in NDTV, Sasikala has claimed that she deserves better facilities owing to her ‘age and poor health’.

The AIADMK chief, lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail, wants a cot, a table fan, a mattress and an attached bathroom, said the report.

Earlier, Sasikala’s requests for a doctor on call, non vegetarian food twice a week and mineral water were rejected by the jail authorities.

Sasikala has also sought transfer to a jail in Tamil Nadu, where her pick Edappadi Palanisamy took over the reins as the state’s new Chief Minister following a story trust vote on Saturday.

Presently, Sasikala is serving a sentence of nearly 4 years in jail along with her sister-in-law Ilavarasi and her nephew VK Sudhakaran. Sasikala and Illavarasi are put up in adjacent jails. The prison authorities have said that they are being provided ordinary facilities just like other prisoners.

Sasikala has completed 21 days of her 4-year sentence earlier last year in the same case. However, she would have to spend an additional 13 months inside prison if she fails to pay a Rs 10 crore fine imposed on her by the apex court.

On Wednesday, reports had emerged that Cyanide Mallika, a serial killer who has been in jail for several years, was shifted out of a cell adjacent to Sasikala’s. This action was taken because the authorities believed Mallika could pose a life threat to the AIADMK chief.