Andhra Pradesh is high on cloud, says Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Mumbai, on the sidelines of an event titled ‘Future Decoding’.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu explained how Andhra Pradesh was a “cloud-first state” and Kaizala, a productivity tool that includes chat, tasks, groups, and a variety of actions, has been implemented by the state government across various departments.

Mr Naidu was delivering the keynote address, “Future Decoding”, at Mumbai on Wednesday. The event was presided over by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Mr Naidu said that over 62,000 police officers were connected via Kaizala, which was being used to generate real-time on-ground data. It worked well on basic Android handsets, even on 2G connections.

Ideas like this enabled real-time governance, said Mr Naidu, adding that his goal is to make the state one of the top three in India by 2022, and the number one by 2029.

Mr Nadella while addressing the event mentioned Kaizala. “It is a mobile app that’s messaging oriented. Apart from AP, NITI Aayog is now using it, and many more are piloting it,” he said. The Chief Minister said AP had deployed 10 lakh IoT devices to give real-time data.

