Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh is high on cloud, says Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Naidu was delivering the keynote address, “Future Decoding”, at Mumbai on Wednesday.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Mumbai, on the sidelines of an event titled ‘Future Decoding’.
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Mumbai, on the sidelines of an event titled ‘Future Decoding’.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu explained how Andhra Pradesh was a “cloud-first state” and Kaizala, a productivity tool that includes chat, tasks, groups, and a variety of actions, has been implemented by the state government across various departments.

Mr Naidu was delivering the keynote address, “Future Decoding”, at Mumbai on Wednesday. The event was presided over by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Mr Naidu said that over 62,000 police officers were connected via Kaizala, which was being used to generate real-time on-ground data. It worked well on basic Android handsets, even on 2G connections.

Ideas like this enabled real-time governance, said Mr Naidu, adding that his goal is to make the state one of the top three in India by 2022, and the number one by 2029.

Mr Nadella while addressing the event mentioned Kaizala. “It is a mobile app that’s messaging oriented. Apart from AP, NITI Aayog is now using it, and many more are piloting it,” he said. The Chief Minister said AP had deployed 10 lakh IoT devices to give real-time data.

n Page ?: Fintech Valley meet next month

Tags: future decoding, satya nadella

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman cyclist chases cat callers and teaches them a lesson

That's how it's done (Photo: YouTube)
 

Swedish councillor calls for 'sex breaks' at work for better relationships

He said there are studies that show sex is healthy (Photo: YouTube)
 

Man's inspiring Facebook post on his ex-wife's birthday goes viral

He asked readers to raise strong women and good men (Photo: Facebook)
 

There's more to the video of man kneading dough with his feet at an eatery

The cashier at the eatery said the man was washing clothes (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: Rajkummar is all set to sweep 2017 awards with Vikramaditya's Trapped

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar's 4th consecutive 100-crore film

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana explores MMTS, BRTS ride for Old City residents

The government had earlier stated that the Metro Rail in Old City will require extension of the roads. (Representational Image)

IT sleuths raid Greenko Power project offices

Income Tax

Watch out: Pani puri’s ‘filthy’ affair with feet

Video grab of the man kneading dough with his feet at Delhi’s famous ‘Kake-da-Hotel’

Upload photos of drivers, gardeners, cooks on Hawkeye, says Hyderabad police

Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu launches new vehicles for she team members. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Now, diabetic students can snack in exam

Students can bring sugar tablets, chocolate, candy, fruits (banana, apple, orange), snacks like sandwich and small bottles of water.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham